'Constantly Being Asked A Lot Of Questions': KL Rahul Opens Up On Challenges Of IPL Captaincy

KL Rahul has made some interesting revelations on his time as captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian batsman has led two franchises, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and the Lucknow Super Giants, but is now at the Delhi Capitals only as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

However, he may not be missing the role of skipper much, considering what what he had to say to Jatin Sapru while appearing on a YouTube show - Humans of Bombay:

"What I found hard as a captain in the IPL was the number of meetings you needed to have, the number of reviews you needed to do, and the explanations required at the ownership level."

IPL More Draining Than International Cricket: KL Rahul

KL Rahul even went as far ahead to state that he found IPL more physically and mentally draining than international cricket.

"I realised that at the end of the IPL, I am more mentally and physically drained than after playing ten months of international cricket,"

Another interesting revelation made by the former LSG skipper was that the coaches and captains are constantly being asked questions regarding various aspects of a match.

"Coaches and captains are constantly being asked a lot of questions, why did you make this change? Why did he play in the XI? Why did the opposition get 200 and we couldn’t even get 120?"

"These are questions we never get asked throughout the year, right? Because the coaches who are there know what’s going on. You are only answerable to the coaches and the selectors, who have all played cricket and understand the nuances of the game," he added.

There were rumors that the Kolkata Knight Riders might be interested in acquiring KL Rahul from DC, and appoint him as the captain.

However, nothing of that sort was stated officially. As of this writing, the Delhi Capitals have retained Rahul and will be moving ahead with Axar Patel as the skipper.