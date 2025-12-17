KKR’s Rs 25.20 Crore Star Cameron Green Out for Duck in First Match After IPL 2026 Auction

Australia’s rising all-rounder Cameron Green endured a difficult start to a headline-making week, falling for a two-ball duck in his first appearance since becoming the most expensive overseas signing in IPL auction history. The dismissal came on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on Wednesday, where England fast bowler Jofra Archer removed the 25-year-old cheaply, drawing immediate attention given the timing.

Just a day earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had gone all in at the IPL 2026 Auction, spending a staggering Rs 25.20 crore to secure Green’s services.

Fierce Auction Battle Ends in Record Deal for KKR

Green’s name sparked one of the fiercest bidding wars of the auction floor, with KKR locked in a high-stakes duel against Chennai Super Kings. CSK pushed the price all the way to Rs 25 crore before Kolkata finally landed the decisive blow.

Entering the auction with a sizeable purse of Rs 64.3 crore, KKR showed clear intent and walked away with Green as the costliest overseas player ever bought at an IPL auction. The deal narrowly eclipsed Kolkata’s own previous record, when they spent Rs 24.75 crore on Mitchell Starc ahead of the 2024 season.

The investment underlined how highly KKR rate Green’s long-term value as a genuine match-winner.

‘Ami KKR’: Green’s Message to Kolkata Fans

Soon after the signing, Green shared his excitement about joining the franchise, expressing a keen desire to experience the iconic Eden Gardens atmosphere. KKR posted the message on their official X handle, giving fans a first glimpse of their new star in purple and gold.

“I’m so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year’s IPL, to get down to the Eden Gardens, get used to the atmosphere and hope it’s a great year for us,” Green said in the video.

He also delivered a warm message directly to supporters, signing off with a phrase that instantly resonated with the fanbase: “So, see you soon. Ami KKR.”

Why Cameron Green Fits Perfectly into KKR’s Plans

Despite the Ashes hiccup, Green’s credentials as a modern all-rounder remain unquestioned. His ability to impact games with both bat and ball is expected to add balance and flexibility to KKR’s playing XI, a quality franchises prize highly in the IPL’s fast-paced environment.

At just 25, Green represents not only immediate firepower but also a long-term asset around whom strategies can be built.

Impressive IPL Track Record Despite Injury Setback

Green previously featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, delivering consistent returns. Across 29 matches, he scored 707 runs at an impressive average of 41.58, striking at over 153. His tally included a century and two half-centuries.

With the ball, he claimed 16 wickets, albeit at an average north of 41.5. Green missed last season’s auction due to injury, making his return this year all the more anticipated.

Early Stumble, Bigger Expectations Ahead

While the two-ball duck in Adelaide may have raised eyebrows, few doubt that Green’s focus will quickly shift back to the bigger picture. With KKR placing historic faith—and finances—in his abilities, the spotlight will remain firmly on the Australian all-rounder as the IPL season approaches.