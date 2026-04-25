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HomeSportsIPLIPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began

IPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began

Delhi Capitals equalled a unique IPL record, joining the likes of CSK and SRH, right before their match against Punjab Kings began at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Capitals achieved nine consecutive toss wins, equaling IPL record.
  • This rare streak places DC alongside SRH and CSK.
  • Despite early wickets, Rahul and Rana built a strong partnership.

DC Equal Historic IPL Record: Delhi Capitals (DC) etched their name into IPL record books in their home clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While most cricket records are made when the match begins, this milestone was notably reached before even the first ball. Captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat, extending Delhi’s remarkable streak to nine consecutive toss victories (including this and previous season). With this achievement, DC joined an exclusive list in IPL history.

Only Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have previously managed nine successive toss wins. So, Axar can surpass them with another successful flip of the coin. 

Most Consecutive Toss Wins in IPL History

Here's a look at IPL's longest toss winning streaks in history:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015-16) - 9 wins
Chennai Super Kings (2019) - 9 wins
Delhi Capitals (2025-26) - 9 wins
Chennai Super Kings (2018-19) - 8 wins
Rajasthan Royals (2023) - 8 wins

DC Rock PBKS Bowling Unit

After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals did not have the smoothest of starts. Pathum Nissanka failed to make an impact and was dismissed early, putting initial pressure on the batting unit.

KL Rahul also had a moment of concern during the early phase of his innings, surviving due to a dropped catch. That missed opportunity proved crucial, allowing him to settle and rebuild.

Following the early hiccups, DC found stability through a strong partnership between Rahul and Nitish Rana. Both batsmen shifted momentum back in Delhi’s favour with composed yet attacking innings.

The duo brought up their respective half-centuries, keeping the scoreboard ticking while handling a determined Punjab Kings bowling attack. Their partnership ensured that Delhi not only recovered from the early loss but also raced past the 200-run mark.

As the innings progressed, Delhi Capitals looked well-positioned to post a mammoth total, continuing their impressive run in the tournament.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Delhi Capitals achieve before their match against Punjab Kings?

Delhi Capitals achieved a streak of nine consecutive toss victories, a record previously held by only Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

How did Delhi Capitals perform after winning the toss and choosing to bat?

Despite an early wicket, Delhi Capitals recovered through a strong partnership between KL Rahul and Nitish Rana, helping them surpass 200 runs.

Which teams are tied with Delhi Capitals for the most consecutive toss wins in IPL history?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings also hold the record for nine consecutive toss wins.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK SRH DC IPL Records IPL
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