IPL Record Alert! DC Created History Even Before Match vs PBKS Began

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals achieved nine consecutive toss wins, equaling IPL record.

This rare streak places DC alongside SRH and CSK.

Despite early wickets, Rahul and Rana built a strong partnership.

DC Equal Historic IPL Record: Delhi Capitals (DC) etched their name into IPL record books in their home clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While most cricket records are made when the match begins, this milestone was notably reached before even the first ball. Captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat, extending Delhi’s remarkable streak to nine consecutive toss victories (including this and previous season). With this achievement, DC joined an exclusive list in IPL history.

Only Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have previously managed nine successive toss wins. So, Axar can surpass them with another successful flip of the coin.

Most Consecutive Toss Wins in IPL History

Here's a look at IPL's longest toss winning streaks in history:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2015-16) - 9 wins

Chennai Super Kings (2019) - 9 wins

Delhi Capitals (2025-26) - 9 wins

Chennai Super Kings (2018-19) - 8 wins

Rajasthan Royals (2023) - 8 wins

DC Rock PBKS Bowling Unit

After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals did not have the smoothest of starts. Pathum Nissanka failed to make an impact and was dismissed early, putting initial pressure on the batting unit.

KL Rahul also had a moment of concern during the early phase of his innings, surviving due to a dropped catch. That missed opportunity proved crucial, allowing him to settle and rebuild.

Following the early hiccups, DC found stability through a strong partnership between Rahul and Nitish Rana. Both batsmen shifted momentum back in Delhi’s favour with composed yet attacking innings.

The duo brought up their respective half-centuries, keeping the scoreboard ticking while handling a determined Punjab Kings bowling attack. Their partnership ensured that Delhi not only recovered from the early loss but also raced past the 200-run mark.

As the innings progressed, Delhi Capitals looked well-positioned to post a mammoth total, continuing their impressive run in the tournament.