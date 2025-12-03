IPL Mini Auction: Top 5 Most Expensive Players Ever Signed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The IPL Mini Auction has always been a high-voltage event where franchises fight hard to secure match-winners on relatively tight budgets.

Unlike the Mega Auctions, the Mini Auction is all about targeted buying, teams know exactly what they need, and they’re willing to spend big to fill those crucial gaps.

As a result, bidding wars erupt, records tumble, and previously underrated players often surface as headline stars.

These signings often reshape team combinations, influence season strategies, and sometimes even alter the balance of the tournament. With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 most expensive signings in IPL Mini Auction history.

Most Expensive Purchases At IPL Mini Auctions

5) Pat Cummins - Rs 15.5 Crore

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, is the 5th most expensive player to have been bought at an IPL Mini Auction.

This happened ahead of the 2024 edition of the tournament, when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured the fast bowler for a record fee.

4) Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 Crore

Indian legend Yuvraj Singh is known for his explosive batting style and six-hitting prowess. The 6 sixes in an over to Stuart Broad at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup is a major highlight of his career.

Yuvraj's heroics ensured that his stocks remained high even at the back of end of his career, as in 2015, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) made him one of the costliest signings of the era.

3) Chris Morris - Rs 16.25 Crore

South African all-rounder Chris Morris was signed by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for IPL 2021, and they went ahead of Yuvraj's record fee to acquire the talent.

That, notably, was his last run in the competition, and scored just 67 runs from 11 games, but picked 15 wickets on the other hand.

2) Sam Curran - Rs 18.5 Crore

Sam Curran, another all-rounder, but from England, was signed for this record-breaking IPL Mini Auction fee in 2023 by the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He serves as a fast-bowling option primarily, but also has pinch-hitting talent down the order, which made him a valuable asset.

1) Mitchell Starc - Rs 24.75 Crore

Mitchell Starc, another fast bowling Aussie veteran is the most expensive player to ever be signed at a Mini Auction, signed by KKR for IPL 2024.

It is worth noting that he was pretty expensive during the group stages, and many started questioning the signing. However, he showed his brilliance during the Playoffs, helping Kolkata lift their 3rd title.

The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is set to be held in under 2 weeks' time, on December 16, 2025.