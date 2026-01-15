Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting

BMC Elections: A stir was triggered during civic body polling in Navi Mumbai after bags filled with cash were found in Kharghar’s Sector 20. Authorities suspect the money may have been brought to distribute cash to voters during the election. The Kharghar Police Station has registered a case against unknown persons. As the ownership of the cash and the political party involved are yet to be identified, no named accused has been booked so far.

Voting Stalls In Bandra’s Mount Mary Area

Polling could not begin at the Mount Mary polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai, due to complaints of a malfunctioning voting machine. Voters who had queued up enthusiastically were left disappointed and began returning home as election officials were unable to say when the machine would be fixed or when voting would start.

Ram Naik Votes Early Once Again

Former Maharashtra Governor Ram Naik, aged 92, once again arrived early at a polling centre to cast his vote, continuing a long-standing tradition. Speaking about the habit, Naik said he moved to Goregaon in 1960 and has made it a point to be among the first voters in every election since.

“Sometimes I was contesting the Lok Sabha, sometimes the Assembly, so I had to visit other polling stations to meet voters and party workers. That tradition continues even today. After voting here, I will visit other polling booths as well,” he said. Naik also noted that it was a coincidence that Mohan Bhagwat had also cast his vote early.

Polling officials continue efforts to resolve the technical issues as voting progresses across Maharashtra.