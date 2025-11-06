IPL Masterclass: Virat Kohli's 5 Greatest Innings For RCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In 2008, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) picked up a young Virat Kohli, an investment that would be fruitful for them for several years to come.

In 2025, Kohli is a veteran of the sport, an icon, not just for RCB, but for cricket on a global level, and even though he won his first trophy just a few months ago, his bat has been firing big in the Indian Premier League for countless years.

With that said, let's go down memory lane and take a look back at five of Virat Kohli's greatest knocks for RCB in the IPL.

Virat Kohli: Top 5 Knocks For RCB

5) 113 off 72 - RCB vs RR

113 is Virat Kohli's joint-highest score in the IPL. This particular knock came during IPL 2024 against Rajastan Royals at home at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting first, RCB posted a total of 183 runs on the board, and while while they lost the match, Kohli carrying the innings alone earns this knock a spot on this list.

4) 99 off 58 - RCB vs DD

Virat Kohli demolished the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2013. Batting at his real home ground (the Arun Jaitley Stadium), the stalwart rocked the oppositions bowling unit.

He hit 10 fours, and 4 sixes, falling just short of a century.

3) 93 off 47 - RCB vs SRH

Another quick-fire innings from the "King" came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, once again in IPL 2013. Chasing 162, Virat Kohli scored 93 runs off just 47 deliveries.

Not only did this unbeaten inning win them the match, but he also walked away with the Player of the Match award. For further context on just how crucial this knock was, the second highest score for RCB in this match was 29 from Mayank Agarwal.

2) 109 off 55 - RCB vs GL

2016 was Virat Kohli's best IPL season by far, and this inning is a fine example of that. Batting first against the now defunct Gujarat Lions, RCB posted a mammoth total of 248 on the board.

AB de Villiers' 129 off 52 may have overshadowed Kohli's 109 off 55, but it still is one of his greatest IPL knocks to date.

1) 113 off 50 - RCB vs KXIP

Virat Kohli's best innings for RCB came against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during IPL 2016.

This is his highest score, as mentioned, and coming in just 50 balls, is a prime example of Kohli's explosive batting prowess in T20 cricket.