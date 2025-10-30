IPL 2026: Will Sanju Samson Join Chennai Super Kings As Captain?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals share a deep-rooted bond that spans nearly 12 years. The wicketkeeper-batsman was picked up by RR in 2013 after Kolkata Knight Riders let him go.

Since then, he’s been a cornerstone of the team, delivering consistent performances year after year, and has racked up over 4,200 runs across 149 innings, including 26 half-centuries and two centuries.

However, recent reports suggest that Samson may be ready to part ways with Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2025, adding an element of uncertainty to his future with the side.

IPL 2026: Is Samson Heading To CSK?

One of the most talked-about rumors is that Samson could join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season. There have been whispers that CSK is in the market for an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to lead the side, and Samson seems to fit the profile perfectly.

Many fans have wondered if the seasoned campaigner could take over the captaincy at CSK, following Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over from MS Dhoni in IPL 2024 but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations.

Despite the buzz, the Chennai Super Kings management has swiftly shot down these rumors. According to a report by Money Control, CSK has denied any discussions about trading for a new player, including Samson.

So in a nutshell, there is no clear indication that Samson could move to CSK for IPL 2026 and take over the captaincy at the moment.

Having said that, he would be fine choice for the role if needed, as he has plenty of experience. Sanju's leadership journey began in 2021 when the franchise made the bold decision to strip Steve Smith of the captaincy, handing the reins to Sanju.

Under his steady guidance, RR has remained competitive, even reaching the IPL final in 2022, and his leadership has won the respect of both his teammates and fans.

