Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Will Sanju Samson Join Chennai Super Kings As Captain?

IPL 2026: Will Sanju Samson Join Chennai Super Kings As Captain?

Sanju Samson’s long association with Rajasthan Royals might end ahead of IPL 2026. Rumors suggest a move to Chennai Super Kings in a big role.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals share a deep-rooted bond that spans nearly 12 years. The wicketkeeper-batsman was picked up by RR in 2013 after Kolkata Knight Riders let him go.

Since then, he’s been a cornerstone of the team, delivering consistent performances year after year, and has racked up over 4,200 runs across 149 innings, including 26 half-centuries and two centuries.

However, recent reports suggest that Samson may be ready to part ways with Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2025, adding an element of uncertainty to his future with the side. 

IPL 2026: Is Samson Heading To CSK?

One of the most talked-about rumors is that Samson could join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming season. There have been whispers that CSK is in the market for an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to lead the side, and Samson seems to fit the profile perfectly.

Many fans have wondered if the seasoned campaigner could take over the captaincy at CSK, following Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over from MS Dhoni in IPL 2024 but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations.

Despite the buzz, the Chennai Super Kings management has swiftly shot down these rumors. According to a report by Money Control, CSK has denied any discussions about trading for a new player, including Samson.

So in a nutshell, there is no clear indication that Samson could move to CSK for IPL 2026 and take over the captaincy at the moment.

Having said that, he would be fine choice for the role if needed, as he has plenty of experience. Sanju's leadership journey began in 2021 when the franchise made the bold decision to strip Steve Smith of the captaincy, handing the reins to Sanju.

Under his steady guidance, RR has remained competitive, even reaching the IPL final in 2022, and his leadership has won the respect of both his teammates and fans. 

Also Check: IPL 2026: Cut-Off Date For Player Retentions, Mini-Auction Venue And Timeline

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson Ms Dhoni Rajasthan Royals Dhoni CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL Rr IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Csk Ipl 2026 Sanju Samson Ipl Sanju Samson Csk
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
Advertisement

Videos

UK News: King Charles And Queen Camilla Attend 30th Anniversary Celebration Of BAPS Hindu Temple In London
Bihar News: Amit Shah To Hold Press Conference In Patna On National Unity Day At 10 AM
Karnataka News: CCTV Exposes Shocking Road Rage Murder In Bengaluru, Two Arrested
Bihar Election: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to Hold Powerful Rallies Today
Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget