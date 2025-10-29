IPL 2026: Cut-Off Date For Player Retentions, Mini-Auction Venue And Timeline

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Cut-Off Date For Player Retentions, Mini-Auction Venue And Timeline

Although IPL 2026 is still quite far away, excitement for the player auction keeps on building among fans. Here's a look at what we know about it so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are should submit their lists of retained and released players by around November 15, 2025. This is the only confirmed detail that we know so far.

The last two IPL auctions were held overseas, one in Dubai (2023) and the other in Jeddah (2024). Having said that, there appears to be no current plan to move this one abroad. India remains the most likely host for the event, but again, there is no official confirmation just yet.

IPL 2026: Mini Auction Date

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is expected to take place mid-December 2025, particularly between December 13 and 15, 2025, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

However, it is worth noting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not revealed any official date as of this writing (October 29, 2025). 

If the said report is supposed to be accurate, then fans should get to know about a confirmed date in the near future. In the mean time, they can enjoy the on-going IND vs AUS T20 series, the first match of which was played today, but ended in a washout.

IPL 2026 auctions: Which Teams Could Go Big?

Teams such as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) endured underwhelming campaigns last season and are, therefore, expected to make significant changes to their squads ahead of the upcoming IPL.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals (DC) began IPL 2025 in impressive fashion but suffered a dramatic mid-season slump, going on a losing streak that ultimately derailed their campaign.

They wrapped up their campaign on a winning note last season but are still likely to pursue a few key signings, with a particular focus on strengthening their opening pair and fast-bowling department.

Also Check: IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rain Likely To Spoil MCG Showdown, Check Weather Forecast

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
IPL Mini Auction IPL 2026 IPL Auction Venue IPL 2026 Auction Ipl 2026 Auction Venue Ipl Player Retentions Ipl 2026 Auction Players
