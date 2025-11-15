(Source: ECI | ABP NEWS)
Who Will Be CSK's Captain In IPL 2026: Samson, Dhoni, Or Gaikwad?
CSK address captaincy speculation after bringing Sanju Samson into their squad ahead of IPL 2026. Here’s what the franchise clarified amid growing discussions.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR) through a trade deal earlier today, November 15, 2025, in exchange of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.
The Indian wicket keeper-batsman was the captain of the Jaipur-based franchise, and his transfer raised speculations over weather he could take over as skipper of the 5-time champions from Ruturaj Gaikwad.
There were also those who wondered if MS Dhoni would continue leading the side in IPL 2026. He had taken over the reins after Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury last year.
CSK Break Silence On IPL 2026 Captaincy
LEAD THE WAY, CAPTAIN RUTURAJ GAIKWAD!💪🦁#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/EawvX5k2yI— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed as captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2024. His run has, unfortunately, not been what fans would have been hoping for, especially last season.
Nevertheless, the franchise has decided to continue with Gaikwad at the helm. They announced this on their official X account, as can be seen in the post above, shortly after naming their retentions for the next season.
In short, CSK will be led by the young opening batsman in IPL 2026. The presence of two experienced leaders in the form of MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson has the potential of benefiting Gaikwad in the role.
That being said, how exactly their fortunes pan out next year remains to be seen.
CSK: IPL 2026 Player Retentions
CSK Retained Players:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary
CSK Released Players:
Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, C Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Matheesha Pathirana
Heading into the auctions, Chennai have 9 player slots left in their squad, and the second-biggest purse of all franchises - Rs 43.4 crore.