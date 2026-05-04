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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: What Happened To CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh? Injury Setback Explained

IPL 2026: What Happened To CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh? Injury Setback Explained

CSK have suffered another major blow as Ramakrishna Ghosh is ruled out of IPL 2026, adding to the team’s growing injury crisis this season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramakrishna Ghosh fractured right foot, ending IPL 2026.
  • Injury occurred during CSK's match against Mumbai Indians.
  • Ghosh's absence adds to CSK's growing list of injured players.

CSK IPL 2026 Injury Woes: Chennai Super Kings have been dealt yet another significant blow in IPL 2026, with all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out for the remainder of the season. The injury occurred during CSK’s home fixture against rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 2, a match that also marked Ghosh’s IPL debut. The 28-year-old had shown early promise in the game, making an immediate impact with a sharp diving catch to dismiss Will Jacks. However, his outing was cut short under unfortunate circumstances, with the exact moment of injury not clearly identified.

What Happened To CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh?

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh has fractured his right foot.

The franchise later confirmed the setback in an official update, stating:

"Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo."

It is believed he may have hurt himself while losing balance during his bowling follow-through against Naman Dhir, after which he appeared visibly uncomfortable.

The confirmation has added to growing concerns within the CSK camp, as injuries continue to disrupt their campaign at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Also Read: BCCI Set To Crack Down On ‘Girlfriend Culture’ In IPL 2026: Report

Injury Woes Mount For Chennai

Ghosh’s absence further compounds what has already been a challenging season for the five-time champions. CSK have struggled with multiple fitness issues, losing key players at different points in the competition.

Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been sidelined, while young batter Ayush Mhatre has also been ruled out in recent weeks. The team’s pace resources were already stretched thin before the season began, with overseas seamer Nathan Ellis unavailable due to injury.

His replacement, Spencer Johnson, too, faced fitness issues and only returned recently, further limiting CSK’s bowling options.

To add to their troubles, veteran star MS Dhoni has been managing a calf strain since the start of the campaign, leaving the side without one of their most experienced figures for large parts.

With injuries piling up, CSK now face a tough challenge to maintain consistency as they push for a place in the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ramakrishna Ghosh out for the rest of IPL 2026?

Ramakrishna Ghosh has fractured his right foot during the CSK vs MI match. This injury means he will not participate further in the tournament.

When and how did Ramakrishna Ghosh get injured?

The injury occurred during CSK's match against Mumbai Indians on May 2nd. The exact moment of injury isn't clear, but it's believed to have happened during his bowling follow-through.

Are there other injury concerns for Chennai Super Kings?

Yes, CSK has faced multiple injury setbacks. Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre are also sidelined, and MS Dhoni has been managing a calf strain.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK IPL Ramakrishna Ghosh CSK Injury
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