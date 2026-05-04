BCCI Set To Crack Down On ‘Girlfriend Culture’ In IPL 2026: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI may review policies regarding players' girlfriends at IPL.

Concerns arise over social media influence and potential information leaks.

Stricter rules could apply to IPL and national team players.

IPL 'Girlfriend Culture' Under Scrutiny: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing to review and tighten its policies around player conduct off the field during IPL 2026. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the board has raised concerns over the increasing public presence of players alongside their girlfriends, particularly those who hold significant influence on social media. This development comes amid apparent growing unease within the board regarding the potential risks associated with such visibility, especially when some of these individuals have links to promotional content tied to betting platforms.

Concerns Over Influence & Information Security

The issue has gained traction due to the “influencer” status of several partners of IPL players. BCCI is said to be wary of the possible implications this may have on the integrity of the tournament.

An unnamed official was qouted by the said report stating, "It will be discussed in the next BCCI meeting. There is no problem with wives and family members staying in the hotel with the players, but we will have to be a little more serious about girlfriends."

The same source also pointed out that the current situation marks a shift from earlier practices, adding,

"We made this rule, and something will have to be done regarding the IPL as well. Previously, girlfriends were not allowed to stay in players' hotels in the IPL, but now it has become a trend."

With sensitive team environments and strategies often at stake, there are fears that even unintended leaks of information could prove damaging.

Possible New Rules On The Horizon

The BCCI is expected to deliberate on the matter in its upcoming meeting, where stricter guidelines could be introduced. These measures may not be limited to the IPL alone but could extend to the Indian national team during international assignments as well.

While IPL franchises operate as privately owned entities, the board is reportedly keen on implementing a unified policy that would apply across all teams. The aim is to maintain professionalism and safeguard the sport from any potential risks linked to off-field associations.

As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how these proposed regulations will reshape player environments in one of the world’s most high-profile cricket leagues.