Shane Watson Makes IPL Coaching Comeback After 3 Years

Shane Watson, regarded as one of the league’s all-time greats, featured in 12 IPL seasons and was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals’ title-winning campaign in 2008.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is set to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2026 season.

Watson, one of the finest Australian players of all time, previously served in the same capacity for Delhi Capitals under Ricky Ponting, and this marks his return to an IPL coaching role after a three-year hiatus.

The 44-year-old, regarded as one of the league’s all-time greats, featured in 12 IPL seasons and was instrumental in Rajasthan Royals’ title-winning campaign in 2008, where he was also named Most Valuable Player (MVP). He repeated the MVP feat again in 2013, solidifying his reputation as one of the most impactful foreign players in IPL history.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo will continue his role as team mentor for the Knight Riders as the franchise looks to strengthen its coaching setup ahead of the new season.

'Thrilled to welcome Shane Watson'

Soon after Shane Watson was announced as the assistant coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, team’s CEO Venky Mysore stepped forward to share his thoughts on the new addition to the coaching staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field,” Mysore said in an official statement. 

Eager to work with coaching group and players, says Watson

"It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata,” Watson said. 

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Embed widget