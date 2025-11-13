Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketCSK Auction Plan For IPL 2026: Purse, Player Releases, And Retention Strategy Unveiled

CSK Auction Plan For IPL 2026: Purse, Player Releases, And Retention Strategy Unveiled

CSK may release Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, who were acquired in the previous auction. Conway was signed for ₹6.25 crore, while Ravindra came in at ₹4 crore.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With new IPL season on the horizon, the auction market is heating up as franchises finalize their plans for releasing and retaining players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which struggled last season and finished at the bottom of the points table, is making significant squad changes ahead of the auction. A report in ESPNcricinfo suggests that CSK could enter the auction with a purse of ₹30 crore (around $30 million), giving them flexibility to strengthen the squad.

Potential Releases

ESPNcricinfo reported that CSK may release Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, who were acquired in the previous auction. Conway was signed for ₹6.25 crore (~$4 million), while Ravindra came in at ₹4 crore (~$4 million).

Several Indian batsmen could also be released, with names like Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar under consideration. While the team backed these players last season, none consistently delivered match-winning performances.

Retentions and Trades

CSK is likely to retain Mathisha Pathirana, Sri Lanka’s promising fast bowler often dubbed the “Baby Malinga.” Since joining the team in 2022, the 22-year-old has been a standout performer, taking 13 wickets last season.

The franchise is also open to trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, with Samson’s inclusion expected to strengthen the batting lineup. The auction will be crucial in determining which players CSK targets to rebuild a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

Summary

CSK is expected to enter IPL auction with a purse of around ₹30 crore.

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are likely to be released.

Several Indian batsmen are also expected to be released.

Mathisha Pathirana is likely to be retained by CSK.

Despite interest from multiple teams, CSK rejected offers for Nathan Ellis.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Devon Conway MS Dhoni Rachin Ravindra IPL IPL 2026 CSK In IPL Auction INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE CSK Auction Plan
Read more
