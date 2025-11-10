IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Next Destination May Include Jadeja And A Sri Lankan Star

After months of speculation, one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history appears close to completion. Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson is reportedly on the verge of a move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Ravindra Jadeja and either Sam Curran or Matheesha Pathirana expected to head the other way.

Jadeja + Curran/Pathirana for Samson

According to a report by The Indian Express, discussions between the two franchises are in the final stages and the deal could be finalized before the IPL 2026 retention deadline on November 15.

Initially, Rajasthan were said to be eyeing a Jadeja-Curran swap, but with talks progressing, Sri Lankan pacer Pathirana has also emerged as a potential inclusion in the trade package, as RR look to maximize their returns.

This potential trade marks a significant moment in IPL’s off-season, easily one of the most talked-about developments ahead of the 2026 edition.

Jadeja - CSK's most loyal soilder

Ravindra Jadeja, who started his IPL journey with Rajasthan Royals in the league’s first two seasons, has spent most of his career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

At CSK, he has been a key player and even took over the captaincy when MS Dhoni stepped down ahead of the 2022 season.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old England all-rounder Sam Curran has played for both CSK and Punjab Kings, contributing as a versatile player. Matheesha Pathirana, a promising Sri Lankan pacer, is a rising talent nurtured by the five-time champions.

As for Sanju Samson, he has been a mainstay for Rajasthan Royals for 11 years. After the conclusion of this year’s IPL, the wicketkeeper-batsman revealed that he was seeking a new challenge and had requested the franchise to release him.

