Top 5 Most Followed Indian Sportspersons On Instagram In 2025

Top 5 Most Followed Indian Sportspersons On Instagram In 2025

Today, we take a look at the Indian sportspersons who dominate Instagram with millions of followers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
Indian athletes have a massive fan base not just within the country but across the globe. Their skills on the field, combined with their strong social media presence, make them global icons.



Top 5 Most Followed Indian Athletes on Instagram

1. Virat Kohli

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli continues to lead the list as the most followed Indian athlete on Instagram, boasting around 274 million followers.

Globally, Kohli ranks third among sportspersons, behind football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. His fitness regime, passion for cricket, and charismatic personality keep fans hooked both on and off the field.

2. Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar takes the second spot with an impressive 51.3 million followers. Revered as the “God of Cricket,” Tendulkar holds numerous world records and remains one of the most respected figures in sports. Even after retirement, his social media continues to inspire millions of fans worldwide.

3. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni ranks third with around 49.8 million followers on Instagram. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp leadership, Dhoni is the only captain to have won all three major ICC trophies - a feat that cements his place in cricketing history.

4. Rohit Sharma

India’s current captain and prolific opener Rohit Sharma comes next with about 45.3 million followers. Often referred to as the “Hitman” for his explosive batting style, Rohit is also India’s second most successful captain, having led the team to multiple ICC titles.

5. Hardik Pandya

Dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya secures the fifth position with 44.4 million followers. Known for his flamboyant style, athleticism, and versatility on the field, Hardik’s online persona reflects his energetic and confident approach to the game. The star all-rounder missed IND vs AUS T20 series due to injury.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Cricket MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA Hardik Pandya
Read more
