Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Excitement builds ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions. Find out when and where to catch all the live updates and announcements as they happen.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

There is a lot of anticipation among fans for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, before we get to that, all franchises will name the players they have decided to retain. 

Not much time is left in this, as the deadline is only a few days away from now.

All retentions are generally announced publicly on each franchise's social media pages, but fans should note that they can also watch official live stream and TV broadcast of the IPL 2026 retentions. 

For those interested, here is everything that they need to know:

IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: How To Watch

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream IPL 2026 retentions.

This platform is the current official live streaming partner of the Indian Premier League in India. 

IPL 2026 Retentions: TV Broadcast

There will also be a live TV broadcast of IPL 2026 retentions, which will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. 

IPL 2026 Retentions: When To Watch

The live stream and TV broadcast of IPL 2026 retentions will be available on November 15, 2025, which is this Saturday, starting from 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The revelation will also provide information on exactly how much money each franchise will enter the IPL 2026 Mini Auctions with, an exact date for which has not yet been announced.

IPL 2026 Auctions: What We Know So Far

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not announced the official IPL 2026 auction date just yet.

However, according to a recent report by PTI, the event is likely to be held on December 15 or 16, 2025, with Abu Dhabi as the potential venue.

If this turns out to be true, then it will be the third consecutive time that an IPL auction is held outside of India.

Check Out: Sanju Samson Trade On Hold, RR Must Fulfil Key Condition To Acquire CSK’s Sam Curran: Report

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auctions Ipl Retained Players IPL Live Streaming IPL 2026 Auction IPL 2026 Retention Ipl Retentions Ipl Retention Live Streaming How To Watch Ipl Retention
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
India
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget