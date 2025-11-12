IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





There is a lot of anticipation among fans for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. However, before we get to that, all franchises will name the players they have decided to retain.

Not much time is left in this, as the deadline is only a few days away from now.

All retentions are generally announced publicly on each franchise's social media pages, but fans should note that they can also watch official live stream and TV broadcast of the IPL 2026 retentions.

For those interested, here is everything that they need to know:

IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: How To Watch

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream IPL 2026 retentions.

This platform is the current official live streaming partner of the Indian Premier League in India.

IPL 2026 Retentions: TV Broadcast

There will also be a live TV broadcast of IPL 2026 retentions, which will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.

IPL 2026 Retentions: When To Watch

The live stream and TV broadcast of IPL 2026 retentions will be available on November 15, 2025, which is this Saturday, starting from 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The revelation will also provide information on exactly how much money each franchise will enter the IPL 2026 Mini Auctions with, an exact date for which has not yet been announced.

IPL 2026 Auctions: What We Know So Far

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not announced the official IPL 2026 auction date just yet.

However, according to a recent report by PTI, the event is likely to be held on December 15 or 16, 2025, with Abu Dhabi as the potential venue.

If this turns out to be true, then it will be the third consecutive time that an IPL auction is held outside of India.

Check Out: Sanju Samson Trade On Hold, RR Must Fulfil Key Condition To Acquire CSK’s Sam Curran: Report