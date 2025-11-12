Sanju Samson Trade On Hold, RR Must Fulfil Key Condition To Acquire CSK’s Sam Curran: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja IPL trade deal between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appears to have hit a major hurdle.

The former franchise has been looking to unload Samson ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League and was suggested to have found an interested part in the latter.

In fact, latest reports stated that CSK could handover England all-rounder Sam Curran along with Jadeja in exchange for Samson from RR, but this move seems to have hit a hurdle.

RR's Foreign Player Slots Full - Can't Yet Accept Curran

According to a new report by Cricbuzz, the Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran swap cannot go ahead at the moment as the Jaipur-based IPL franchise already has all of its overseas player slots full.

Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius are all of RR's foreign acquisitions from the last season.

Furthermore, RR is said to only have Rs 30 lakh in its purse, while Sam Curran costs Rs. 2.4 crore. This means that they need to release someone equalling or more than that value if they wish to proceed with the proposed trade deal with CSK.

Interestingly, only a few days are left in the deadline for all IPL franchises to name their retentions for IPL 2026, so fans won't have to wait long to see who all RR decide to move forward with.

Sam Curran: IPL 2025 Stats

Sam Curran didn't have as good of an outing in the last edition of the IPL as one would have expected from a player like him.

He played 5 matches for CSK scoring just 114 runs (his worst since 2021), which included a single half century.

With the ball, the English all-rounder bowled 72 deliveries, but picked just one wicket, giving away 133 runs in the season.