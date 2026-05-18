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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Rescheduling Over Fuel Crisis? Arun Dhumal Breaks Silence

IPL 2026 Rescheduling Over Fuel Crisis? Arun Dhumal Breaks Silence

IPL 2026 faces scrutiny amid fuel conservation concerns as Arun Dhumal reportedly responds to calls for rescheduling and reduced travel during the tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 May 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trade body urges IPL fuel conservation amid West Asia crisis.
  • Suggestions include fewer venues, matches behind closed doors.
  • IPL chairman states no official government directive received.

IPL 2026: As focus over fuel conservation continue grows in India amid the prolonged West Asia crisis, questions are now being raised over the energy consumption linked to IPL 2026. The debate intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel usage and adopt austerity measures during the ongoing situation. The issue has now reached the cricketing ecosystem, with the Chamber of Trade and Industry calling for changes to the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The organisation’s chairman, Brijesh Goyal, wrote to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging authorities to reconsider the scale of the tournament in light of the current fuel concerns.

Trade Body Calls For Restrictions On IPL Operations

In the letter, the Chamber of Trade and Industry suggested that IPL matches should either be rescheduled or conducted with restrictions in place. It proposed limiting the number of venues and staging matches behind closed doors in order to reduce travel and overall energy consumption.

The communication also highlighted the extensive travelling undertaken by franchises during the course of the tournament. 

“While every government department, politician, officer, common citizen is trying to avoid wasteful expenditure on the advice of Prime Minister Modi, in these difficult times, IPL is the only event which seems to be untouched by any crisis at the moment,”

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Arun Dhumal Says BCCI Awaiting Gov Directive

Reacting to the demands, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has reportedly clarified that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not received any official communication from the Government of India regarding changes to the tournament schedule.

As quoted by The New Indian Express, Dhumal said, “So far, there has not been any communication to BCCI to my knowledge. Independent agencies might have their views on certain (things), but we are accountable to the Government of India. If anything comes from the government, we will look into it and certainly adhere to the directions,”

IPL 2026 has already entered its closing phase, with only a few league-stage fixtures left before the playoffs begin. The tournament is scheduled to conclude with the final on May 31.

At present, there is no confirmation regarding any rescheduling or operational changes to the tournament. However, with discussions around fuel conservation gaining momentum, attention remains firmly on whether the government will issue any advisory concerning the remainder of the IPL season.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are there concerns about the IPL's energy consumption?

Concerns have been raised due to India's focus on fuel conservation amid the West Asia crisis, with suggestions to reduce unnecessary fuel usage.

What changes has the Chamber of Trade and Industry proposed for the IPL?

They suggested rescheduling matches or conducting them with restrictions, like limiting venues and staging games behind closed doors.

Has the BCCI received any official communication regarding IPL changes?

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the BCCI has not received any official communication from the Government of India regarding changes to the tournament.

When is the IPL 2026 final scheduled to take place?

The IPL 2026 tournament is scheduled to conclude with the final on May 31.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arun Dhumal BCCI IPL Playoffs IPL India Fuel
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