WATCH: Blockbuster Tribute! RCB Star Replicates Vijay's Legendary Move To Celebrate Fifty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Venkatesh Iyer hit fifty, celebrated with a movie pose.

He scored an unbeaten 73 off 40 balls.

Kohli and Padikkal built a strong opening partnership.

Late cameos propelled RCB to a commanding total.

PBKS vs RCB Live: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru middle-order batsman Venkatesh has triggered widespread social media engagement following an inventive post-milestone demonstration in Dharamsala. After compiling a destructive half-century against Punjab Kings, the dynamic left-handed player replicated a highly celebrated cinematic pose popularized by the star actor and Tamil Nadu political figure Vijay. The stylish gesture immediately captured the attention of the sports community.

Dominating The Local Bowling Attack

The attacking batsman entered the playing arena at number four following an early injury to regular team asset Rajat Patidar. He adapted to the match conditions instantly on a favourable batting surface.

He accumulated an unbeaten 73 runs from forty deliveries, punishing the opposition with eight boundaries and four massive sixes. His aggressive strokeplay effectively propelled the team's total beyond the 220-run mark.

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Replicating The Viral Movie Gesture

Upon passing his individual fifty landmark, the batsman paused to recreate the exact posture showcased in the hit film Mersal. Digital users quickly flooded communication channels to share side-by-side visual comparisons.

The celebratory act provided an additional layer of entertainment to a spectacular offensive display. The performance completely overshadowed the initial defensive tactical layouts devised by the bowling management.

Solid Foundation Laid By The Top Order

Earlier in the innings, the visiting side recovered from the premature loss of Jacob Bethell to Harpreet Brar. The recovery was driven by an authoritative second-wicket partnership.

The iconic opener Virat Kohli contributed a fluent 58 runs off 37 deliveries, while Devdutt Padikkal added a brisk 45. Their initial 76-run stand ensured the scoring rate stayed above ten runs per over.

Maintaining Core Momentum At The Death

Tim David provided a frantic closing cameo, smashing 28 runs from only twelve balls to compound the misery of the hosts. The collective effort guided the side to a commanding position.

The late acceleration left the Punjab Kings facing an exceptionally steep run chase to preserve their tournament standing. The Bengaluru franchise remains on the absolute verge of securing a knockout berth.