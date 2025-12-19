Josh Inglis Could Change His IPL 2026 Plans After LSG’s Rs 8.6 Crore Bid: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australian cricketer Josh Inglis reached the IPL Finals with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2025; however, the franchise decided not to continue with him the next season.

It was understood that the batsman would only be available for limited matches, around four games to be precise, in the tournament next year, which apparently resulted in him being released.

Nevertheless, Inglis still put his name in the IPL 2026 Auction, and while many expected him to go unsold due to the 'limited availability' and Rs 2 crore base price, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought him for Rs 8.6 crores.

Change In IPL 2026 Plans For Inglis?

A report by Cricbuzz states that while Josh Inglis would have headed straight for his honeymoon after his wedding on April 18, 2026, he might postpone the former and report for the tournament after getting married instead.

The report qouted a source stating this:

"Now that he has got such a bid, he might even come at the start of the season, leave for the wedding, and come back soon after,"

The Cricbuzz report also presented a statement from Varun Aaron, the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who entered a bidding war for Inglis on Tuesday with LSG.

"Look, he obviously was going to be out for personal reasons. And that's always subject to change. You never know - people can make different decisions once the auction is done. So, we thought that with the relationship Dan and him have, he could maybe convince him to play a few extra games. And that's where it came from,"

No formal statement has been from the player or his new IPL franchise, so the extent of his participating in IPL 2026 remains to be seen. Nevertheless, PBKS reportedly intend to approach the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the matter, as they apparently only knew of Inglis being available for four matches.