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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 GT vs MI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IPL 2026 GT vs MI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians look to turn their IPL 2026 luck around as they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad after four consecutive losses.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 07:04 PM (IST)

GT vs MI IPL 2026: After four back-to-back losses, Mumbai Indians (MI) are now set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT), who have now won three games in a row, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides feature top Indian and international talent, which promises for an exciting clash in the tournament, which is now entering a decisive phase. The fixture also pits Hardik Pandya, MI's captain, against the side he once led to IPL glory, which makes for an interesting dynamic.

The coin toss for the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match has been conducted with Shubman Gill, Gujarat's captain, winning and electing to bowl first.

Playing 11s will be updated shortly.

GT vs MI: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut in 2022, which is why they have only met Mumbai Indians eight times so far. Interestingly, they lead the head-to-head statistics 5-3 against MI.

What's even more remarkable is that Gujarat have won four of their last five encounters against Mumbai, which suggests a psychological upper hand. This could play in favor of the Shubman Gill-led side, especially with Hardik Pandya's team struggling this season. 

At the moment, MI is at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table with 2 points, while GT are in the fight for the top 4, currently placed sixth with 6 points.

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About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill MI GT IPL Hardik Pandya
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