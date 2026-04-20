IPL 2026 GT vs MI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

GT vs MI IPL 2026: After four back-to-back losses, Mumbai Indians (MI) are now set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT), who have now won three games in a row, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides feature top Indian and international talent, which promises for an exciting clash in the tournament, which is now entering a decisive phase. The fixture also pits Hardik Pandya, MI's captain, against the side he once led to IPL glory, which makes for an interesting dynamic.

The coin toss for the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match has been conducted with Shubman Gill, Gujarat's captain, winning and electing to bowl first.

Playing 11s will be updated shortly.

GT vs MI: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans made their IPL debut in 2022, which is why they have only met Mumbai Indians eight times so far. Interestingly, they lead the head-to-head statistics 5-3 against MI.

What's even more remarkable is that Gujarat have won four of their last five encounters against Mumbai, which suggests a psychological upper hand. This could play in favor of the Shubman Gill-led side, especially with Hardik Pandya's team struggling this season.

At the moment, MI is at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table with 2 points, while GT are in the fight for the top 4, currently placed sixth with 6 points.