IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Purse And Player Slots For All Teams
Full IPL 2026 auction purse and remaining player slots revealed for all 10 teams as they announce retained and revealed players for the next edition of the competition.
The next player auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on the horizon.
All teams have revealed their list of retained and released players, which further reveals how many player slots they have left in their squad, as well as the purse they will carry with them to the auctions.
While some franchises are walking in with barely any amount, others have a lot of cash to spare. So with that said, here is a look at the IPL 2026 auction purse and player slots for all franchises.
IPL 2026 Auction: Remaining Purse For All Teams
5-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians are walking in with the least amount of money at the auctions, whereas 3-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders will have the most.
- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 64.3 Crore
- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 43.4 Crore
- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 25.5 Crore
- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 22.9 Crore
- Delhi Capitals (DC) - 21.8 Crore
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)- 16.4 Crore
- Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 16.05 Crore
- Gujarat Titans (GT)- 12.9 Crore
- Punjab Kings (PBKS)- 11.5 Crore
- Mumbai Indias (MI)- 2.75 Crore
Interestingly, not only will KKR have the biggest purse at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, but also the most player slots. PBKS (last year's finalists), on the other hand, will have the least spots to fill.
IPL 2026 Auctions: Remaining Player Slots
Here is the number of player slots remaining with each IPL team ahead of the auction:
- KKR - 13 slots
- SRH - 10 slots
- RR - 9 slots
- CSK - 9 slots
- DC - 8 slots
- RCB - 8 slots
- LSG - 6 slots
- MI - 5 slots
- GT - 5 slots
- PBKS - 4 slots
The IPL 2026 auction is expected to be held in Abu Dhabi next month, December 16, 2025 to be precise.
The last two iterations of the auction were also held abroad, Dubai in 2024, and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) in 2025. An official announcement for the same though, is yet to arrive from the BCCI.
