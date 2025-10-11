Rajasthan Royals Could Be Eying Major Squad Changes Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

With the IPL 2026 auction seemingly not too far out, franchises are already evaluating their squads, and the Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions, are no exception.

After a rather disappointing 2025 season, where the team finished ninth, management is considering significant reshuffles to strengthen their lineup.

Despite notable performances from stand-in captain Riyan Parag, youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, the Royals fell short of expectations, prompting talks of releasing some senior and foreign players.

Sanju Samson’s exit appears likely

One of the biggest discussions seems to be around current Rajasthan Royals captain, Sanju Samson.

The veteran batsman, who debuted for the franchise in 2013 and has scored 4,704 IPL runs exclusively for them so far, struggled last season due to injuries, playing only nine matches.

His batting form dipped, and the pressure of captaincy affected his consistency, making his release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction a strong possibility. However, it will also be interesting to see how his position is evaluated following India's Asia Cup victory.

Spin department under review

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshna, signed for Rs 4.40 crore last season, also failed to impress.

He claimed just 11 wickets at an economy of 9.26 and an average above 37. Rajasthan’s management could be seeking a more versatile spinner capable of performing in both powerplay and death overs, which could mean Theekshna is shown the door.

Shimron Hetmyer’s future uncertain

West Indies middle-order batsman, Shimron Hetmyer, is another player who could be under scrutiny. Retained for Rs 11 crore, he managed only 239 runs in 14 games and struggled in the finisher role, which cost them quite a few games.

Having not crossed the 300-run mark since 2022, the Royals may consider releasing Hetmyer to make way for a new foreign power-hitter or finisher.

