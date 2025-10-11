Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs WI: Shubman Gill's Century Makes History - Breaks Record Even Virat Kohli Missed

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill's Century Makes History - Breaks Record Even Virat Kohli Missed

Leading from the front, Shubman Gill registered his 10th Test hundred - and his fifth as captain - in this Delhi encounter.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
The second Test between India and the West Indies is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where Team India has put up a commanding batting performance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s majestic knock of 175 laid a solid foundation, and on the second day, captain Shubman Gill continued the momentum with a splendid century. With this ton, Gill reached a milestone that even Virat Kohli couldn’t achieve as captain.

Gill’s Historic Feat as Captain

Leading from the front, Shubman Gill registered his 10th Test hundred - and his fifth as captain - in this Delhi encounter. What makes this achievement special is the pace at which he has reached the landmark.

Shubman Gill has now scored five centuries as captain in just 12 innings, a feat unmatched by Virat Kohli, who took longer to reach that mark.

In Indian cricket, only the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has achieved this milestone faster, having scored five centuries as skipper in just 10 innings. On the global stage, former England captain Alastair Cook holds the record, accomplishing the same in nine innings.

Five Test Centuries in a Single Year

With this century, Shubman Gill’s tally in Test cricket has climbed to 10, including five in the ongoing calendar year alone - his first ton against the West Indies. Interestingly, only Virat Kohli had previously managed to score five Test centuries in a calendar year for India, achieving it twice, in 2013 and 2017.

By the end of the second day’s play, India declared their innings at a massive 518. Dhruv Jurel contributed a handy 44 before being dismissed, while skipper Gill remained unbeaten on 129*, marking yet another memorable chapter in his young but illustrious career.

India Playing XI for IND vs WI 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI 2nd Test Shubman Gill IND Vs WI Shubman Gill Record
