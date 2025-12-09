IPL 2026 Auction: Official Player Count Revealed - Massive List Unveiled!

The Indian Premier League or IPL 2026 Mini Auction is only a week away from now, set to be held in Abu Dhabi.

The official figure for how many players will be going under the hammer at the event for all 10 franchises to battle for has been revealed, shortlisted significantly after over a thousand names were registered.

Top international stars will enter on a hefty base price, and going by past trends, there could be some record purchases, despite the scale being relatively smaller as compared to Mega Auctions.

IPL 2026 Auction Player List Released

🚨 NEWS 🚨#TATAIPL 2026 Player Auction List announced.



A total of 350 players will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on 16th December.



All the details 🔽 | #TATAIPLAuctionhttps://t.co/S4hQRUa2w7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 9, 2025

A total of 1,390 players registered for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, out of which 350 players have been finalized to go under the hammer next Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Out of these, only 16 are capped Indians, which include Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, KS Bharat, Akash Deep, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Agarawal, Rahul Tripathi, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, and Sandeep Warrier.

Capped overseas talent account for 96 players in the IPL Auction.

As for uncapped talent, there will be 224 Indians and only 14 overseas names in the category.

Big names like Devon Conway, Cameron Green (expected to be a big-money signing), David Miller, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will enter on a Rs 2 crore base price.

IPL 2026 Auction: Full Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the IPL 2026 Mini Auction will be held on December 16, 2025.

The event will be conducted in Abu Dhabi, however, JioHotstar and Star Sports are expected to provide live streaming and TV broadcast, respectively.

As for timing, the upcoming IPL Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.