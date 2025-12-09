Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: Official Player Count Revealed - Massive List Unveiled!

IPL 2026 Auction: Official Player Count Revealed - Massive List Unveiled!

Official figure and names of all IPL 2026 Mini Auction players has been revealed by the BCCI. Check out details, big names, and more while we wait for the event next week.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Premier League or IPL 2026 Mini Auction is only a week away from now, set to be held in Abu Dhabi. 

The official figure for how many players will be going under the hammer at the event for all 10 franchises to battle for has been revealed, shortlisted significantly after over a thousand names were registered. 

Top international stars will enter on a hefty base price, and going by past trends, there could be some record purchases, despite the scale being relatively smaller as compared to Mega Auctions. 

IPL 2026 Auction Player List Released

A total of 1,390 players registered for the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, out of which 350 players have been finalized to go under the hammer next Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. 

Out of these, only 16 are capped Indians, which include Sarfaraz Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, KS Bharat, Akash Deep, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Agarawal, Rahul Tripathi, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, and Sandeep Warrier.

Capped overseas talent account for 96 players in the IPL Auction.

As for uncapped talent, there will be 224 Indians and only 14 overseas names in the category.

Big names like Devon Conway, Cameron Green (expected to be a big-money signing), David Miller, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will enter on a Rs 2 crore base price. 

IPL 2026 Auction: Full Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the IPL 2026 Mini Auction will be held on December 16, 2025.

The event will be conducted in Abu Dhabi, however, JioHotstar and Star Sports are expected to provide live streaming and TV broadcast, respectively.

As for timing, the upcoming IPL Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL Mini Auction IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Ipl Auction Players
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget