IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Fast Bowlers Who Could Trigger Massive Bidding Wars

IPL 2026 auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, where 10 teams will compete for 77 available slots. The bidding process begins at 2:30 PM.

Although T20 cricket is often dominated by batsmen, quality fast bowlers continue to be game-changers - proof of which is Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins becoming the first players to cross the ₹20 crore mark in previous auctions.

This year too, several pacers are expected to attract big money. Here are five fast bowlers who could spark intense bidding wars.

Akash Deep

Indian pacer Akash Deep has been part of the IPL since 2022 but hasn’t received consistent opportunities. Across four seasons, he has featured in just 14 matches and picked up 10 wickets.

After stints with RCB and Lucknow Super Giants, he now enters the auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. Reports suggest CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad may go hard for him.

Lungi Ngidi

South African quick Lungi Ngidi, who was part of RCB’s title-winning squad last year, has been released ahead of the new season. With a base price of ₹2 crore, Ngidi could easily command a higher bid owing to his recent form.

He impressed against India in the ongoing T20 series, taking five wickets in two matches, including dismissing Shubman Gill in the first over of both games.

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka’s slingy pacer Matheesha Pathirana is expected to be one of the most sought-after names. After four successful seasons with CSK - where he picked up 47 wickets in 32 matches - he returns to the auction with a ₹2 crore base price. Known for his deadly powerplay and death-overs bowling, he may even be re-signed by Chennai.

Anrich Nortje

Veteran South African speedster Anrich Nortje is another name likely to attract big bids. Released by KKR after playing only two matches last season, Nortje still brings immense value with his pace and experience.

He has earlier taken 60 wickets in 46 games for Delhi Capitals and could be a hot pick for franchises needing express pace.

Chetan Sakariya

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who played just one match for KKR last season, remains an underrated yet promising option. With 20 wickets in 20 IPL matches, he has shown the ability to swing the ball effectively. Entering the auction at a base price of ₹75 lakh, he may well end up earning a multi-crore deal.