Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: 5 Fast Bowlers Who Could Trigger Massive Bidding Wars

IPL 2026 Auction: 5 Fast Bowlers Who Could Trigger Massive Bidding Wars

Here are five fast bowlers who could spark intense bidding wars in IPL 2026 Auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IPL 2026 auction is set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, where 10 teams will compete for 77 available slots. The bidding process begins at 2:30 PM.

Although T20 cricket is often dominated by batsmen, quality fast bowlers continue to be game-changers - proof of which is Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins becoming the first players to cross the ₹20 crore mark in previous auctions.

This year too, several pacers are expected to attract big money. Here are five fast bowlers who could spark intense bidding wars.

Akash Deep

Indian pacer Akash Deep has been part of the IPL since 2022 but hasn’t received consistent opportunities. Across four seasons, he has featured in just 14 matches and picked up 10 wickets.

After stints with RCB and Lucknow Super Giants, he now enters the auction with a base price of ₹1 crore. Reports suggest CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad may go hard for him.

Lungi Ngidi

South African quick Lungi Ngidi, who was part of RCB’s title-winning squad last year, has been released ahead of the new season. With a base price of ₹2 crore, Ngidi could easily command a higher bid owing to his recent form.

He impressed against India in the ongoing T20 series, taking five wickets in two matches, including dismissing Shubman Gill in the first over of both games.

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka’s slingy pacer Matheesha Pathirana is expected to be one of the most sought-after names. After four successful seasons with CSK - where he picked up 47 wickets in 32 matches - he returns to the auction with a ₹2 crore base price. Known for his deadly powerplay and death-overs bowling, he may even be re-signed by Chennai.

Anrich Nortje

Veteran South African speedster Anrich Nortje is another name likely to attract big bids. Released by KKR after playing only two matches last season, Nortje still brings immense value with his pace and experience.

He has earlier taken 60 wickets in 46 games for Delhi Capitals and could be a hot pick for franchises needing express pace.

Chetan Sakariya

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who played just one match for KKR last season, remains an underrated yet promising option. With 20 wickets in 20 IPL matches, he has shown the ability to swing the ball effectively. Entering the auction at a base price of ₹75 lakh, he may well end up earning a multi-crore deal.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
Census 2027 Gets Cabinet Nod; India To Conduct Massive Count In Two Phases
India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget