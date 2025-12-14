IPL 2026 Auction: Date, Start Time, Venue, Remaining Purse Of All Teams

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Auction: Date, Start Time, Venue, Remaining Purse Of All Teams

Check out IPL 2026 Mini Auction date, time, venue, remaining purse of all teams, and other details for the much-anticipated event set to go underway this week.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is only a few days away. The 10 franchises will have hundreds of players to choose from and bolster their squads ahead of the next season. 

Akin to the last few years, the upcoming event will also be held overseas, and will commence in the afternoon. Provided this is a Mini Auction, the proceedings will only last a single day. 

For those interested in all the details, here's everything that you need to know about the IPL 2026 Auction. 

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Date and Time

The IPL 2026 Auction will be held on this Tuesday, that is December 16, 2025. It is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL Auction: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

The event is expected to be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels, and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

IPL 2026 Auction: Venue

This year's IPL Auction will be held in Abu Dhabi. This is the first time that the auction is taking place here, and a third consecutive time outside India.

The last two overseas auctions were held in Dubai and Jeddah.

IPL 2026 Auction: All Franchises' Remaining Purse

Back in November 2025, all 10 IPL franchises revealed the list of players they will retain and release ahead of the competition's 2026 season. 

This also provided information about how much money each team will enter the auction with. 

  • Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 64.3 Crore
  • Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 43.4 Crore
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 25.5 Crore
  • Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 22.9 Crore
  • Delhi Capitals (DC) - 21.8 Crore
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)- 16.4 Crore
  • Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 16.05 Crore
  • Gujarat Titans (GT)- 12.9 Crore
  • Punjab Kings (PBKS)- 11.5 Crore
  • Mumbai Indias (MI)- 2.75 Crore

A total of 350 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2026 Auction after thousands registered their names.

Marquee players like Cameron Green, Ben Duckett, David Miller, as well as Indian internationals will enter on a Rs 2 crore base price. 

Check Out: IPL 2026 Auction: Official Player Count Revealed - Massive List Unveiled!

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
IPL Auction IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction
