5 Players Who Could Finish As IPL 2026’s Top Wicket-Takers

The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still far away, but the buzz surrounding it is growing already.

All franchises have announced player retentions, and the auction is set to be held in a couple of weeks from this writing.

As we look forward to the upcoming season, let's take a look at some of the bowlers who trouble batsmen with their lethal deliveries.

IPL 2026: Potential Top Wicket Takers

1) Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)

The winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2025, Krishna has the potential to be a top contender again.

2025 Purple Cap: Won with 25 wickets in 15 matches.

Strengths: Gujarat's pace spearhead, known for delivering breakthroughs with both the new ball and at the death.

Team Status: Retained by GT for IPL 2026.

2) Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep Singh is India's premier T20 fast bowler and has taken over 100 T20I wickets. He displayed great form against Australia and could be a major threat in IPL 2026.

2025 Season: Finished 5th in the Purple Cap race, taking 21 wickets in 17 matches.

Strengths: Pace, swing and variations. Death over specialist.

Team Status: Retained by PBKS for IPL 2026.

3) Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)

The young Afghan spinner has proven to be a dangerous weapon in the IPL.

2025 Season: Finished second in the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets.

Strengths: Troubled batters with his clever variations and fearless approach.

Team Status: Retained by CSK for IPL 2026.

4) Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Bumrah is one of the premier fast bowlers in the league and a consistent threat for wickets.

2025 Season: Ranked seventh among top wicket-takers, with 18 wickets in 12 matches.

Strengths: Lethal pace, pinpoint accuracy, and the ability to deliver under pressure.

Team Status: Retained by MI for IPL 2026.

5) Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The Australian quick provides control and experience to any bowling attack.

2025 Season: Finished third in the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets in 12 matches for RCB.

Strengths: Delivers crucial strikes and provides control with the new ball.

Team Status: Retained by defending champions RCB for IPL 2026.