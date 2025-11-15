Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Capitals Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Among the major players released are Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Sediqullah Atal, giving DC a remaining salary cap of 21.8 crore.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

DC IPL 2026 Retained Players List: After a disappointing IPL campaign this year, Delhi Capitals have done a major reset. Despite a strong early run last season, the team failed to secure a playoff spot and lost momentum in the latter half.

The franchise has now announced some significant squad changes. DC will now enter IPL 2026 Auction with a remaining salary cap of 21.8 crore.

T Natarajan (10.75 crore) will remain with DC, having recovered fully from injuries after a modest TNPL season and is now included in the squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Among the major players released are Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Sediqullah Atal, giving DC a remaining salary cap of 21.8 crore.

Delhi’s management is prioritising two major areas: securing a reliable overseas opener and overhauling the fast-bowling unit. The franchise has retained its four most dependable performers - Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs. KL Rahul was one of the standout batters last season, scoring 539 runs in 13 innings at an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 149.72.

KKR reportedly offered a trade involving Andre Russell in exchange for Rahul, but Delhi declined, reaffirming Rahul’s importance to their 2026 plans.

Axar Patel remains crucial for his accuracy and lower-order contributions, Kuldeep Yadav continues to deliver wickets at vital moments, and Tristan Stubbs adds both stability and big-hitting ability in the middle order.

The team’s overseas openers struggled heavily last season. Harry Brook will also be let go following a two-year IPL ban for breaching BCCI regulations.

Delhi Capitals: Retained and Released Players

DC Retained Players: Tristan Stubbs (10 crore), Sameer Rizvi (95 lakh), Karun Nair (50 lakh), KL Rahul (14 crore), Abhishek Porel (4 crore), Axar Patel (16.50 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (3.80 crore), Vipraj Nigam (50 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (40 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (30 lakh), Ajay Mandal (30 lakh), Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 crore), Mitchell Starc (11.75 crore), T Natarajan (10.75 crore), Mukesh Kumar (8 crore), Dushmanta Chameera (75 lakh).

DC Released Players: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Donovan Ferreria, Sediqullah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande.

Traded Player: Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals Remaining Purse for IPL 2026 Auction: 21.8 crore

