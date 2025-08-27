CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a remarkable career spanning more than a decade.

At 38, Ashwin stated that while he is stepping away from the IPL, he intends to continue his cricketing journey in other T20 leagues around the world, exploring new opportunities in international tournaments. His retirement marks the end of an era in the IPL, where he inspired both fans and young cricketers alike.

Ashwin’s announcement comes shortly after reports suggested that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were considering releasing the veteran off-spinner.

Originally making his IPL debut with CSK in 2009, Ashwin had moved to Rajasthan Royals (RR) but returned to Chennai following his release ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

Representing multiple franchises, most recently Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ashwin has been a pivotal figure in the IPL, known for his clever spin bowling and tactical acumen on the field.

Ashwin now free to participate in other T20 leagues

With his retirement from both IPL and international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin is now free to participate in other T20 leagues such as the BBL, MLC, SA20, ILT20, and similar competitions.

Ashwin was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for a massive ₹9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he struggled to make an impact, claiming just seven wickets in nine matches and proving expensive throughout the season.

The experienced spinner concludes his IPL career with 187 wickets from 221 matches at an average of 30.22, having represented CSK, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals over the years.