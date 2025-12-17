Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Squad: Complete Player List

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Squad: Complete Player List

Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2026: Complete players list, auction buys, prices paid and how CSK have reshaped their team for the new season.

Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 04:43 PM (IST)


Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint-most successful team in the IPL so far, having won 5 titles to date. 

However, they finished last in the previous season, which appears to have prompted for an overhaul. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, they let go of veteran Ravindra Jadeja, along with English all-rounder Sam Curran, bringing in Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR).

They entered the auction with the second-highest purse, and have assembled an interesting lineup for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

CSK: All Players Bought In IPL 2026 Auction

Before we take a look at the full CSK squad for IPL 2026, here's a look at who all and for how much they bought them for during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction:

1) Akeal Hosein (West Indies) - Rs 2 crore

2) Prashant Veer (India) - Rs 14.20 crore

3) Kartik Sharma (India) - Rs 14.20 crore

4) Matthew Short (Australia) - Rs 1.5 crore

5) Aman Khan (India) - Rs 40 lakhs

6) Sarfaraz Khan (India) - Rs 75 lakhs

7) Matt Henry (New Zealand) - Rs 2 crore

8) Rahul Chahar (India) - Rs 5.20 crore

9) Zak Foulkes (New Zealand) - Rs 75 lakhs

This is a decent mix of Indian and international talent, which will join forces with a talent bunch.

IPL 2026: CSK Full Squad

Here is a look at Chennai Super Kings' complete squad for IPL 2026:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ms Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

CSK also entered a bidding war for Australia's Cameron Green, but he was eventually secured by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record breaking fee.

Check Out: IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold This Year

Also Check: IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List Of All Unsold Players

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 04:42 PM (IST)



