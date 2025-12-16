IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi: Big names miss out as several players go unsold. Check out the full list, as well as the most expensive signings so far.
The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is currently underway. A lot of players have found a new home, with some on record deals.
However, there have been plenty who, so far, have failed to generate interest from any of the 10 franchises.
This is usually seen with uncapped players, but this year's list of unsold players also features some experienced international stars, some of which have notable experience in the competition.
All Unsold Players In IPL 2026 Auction
Here is a list of all the players who went unsold at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi.
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Prithvi Shaw
- Devon Conway
- Sarfaraz Khan
- Gus Atkinson
- Rachin Ravindra
- Liam Livingstone
- Wiaan Mulder
- Deepak Hooda
- KS Bharat
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Jonny Bairstow
- Jamie Smith
- Matt Henry
- Akash Deep
- Shivam Mavi
- Gerald Coetzee
- Spencer Johnson
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Rahul Chahar
- Maheesh Theekshana
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Atharva Taide
- Anmolpreet Singh
- Abhinav Tejrana
- Abhinav Manohar
- Yash Dhull
- Aarya Desai
- Vijay Shankar
- Rajvardhan Hangar
- Mahipal Lomror
- Eden Apple Tom
- Tanush Kotian
- Sanvir Singh
- Ruchit Ahir
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- Vansh Bedi
- Tushar Raheja
- Raj Limbani
- Simarjeet Singh
- Akash Madhwal
- Shivam Shukla
- Wahidullah Zadran
- Karn Sharma
- Kumar Kartikeya
It must be noted that since the IPL 2026 Auction hasn't concluded, there will be additions to this list.
Additionally, since some unsold players will return in the auction at a later stage today, there might also be some ommissions from the list later on.
IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Signings
Here is a look at the top 5 most expensive signings from today's IPL Mini Auction:
1) Cameron Green (Australia) - 25.20 Crore (KKR)
2) Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka) - Rs 18.00 Crore (KKR)
3) Kartik Sharma (India) - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)
4) Prashant Veer (India) - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)
5) Auqib Dar (India) - Rs 8.40 Crore (DC)
Again, since the auction hasn't concluded as of this writing, there might be a few changes in this list as well, but that remains to be seen.