IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Unsold Players

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The IPL 2026 Mini Auction is currently underway. A lot of players have found a new home, with some on record deals.

However, there have been plenty who, so far, have failed to generate interest from any of the 10 franchises.

This is usually seen with uncapped players, but this year's list of unsold players also features some experienced international stars, some of which have notable experience in the competition.

All Unsold Players In IPL 2026 Auction

Here is a list of all the players who went unsold at the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Abu Dhabi.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Prithvi Shaw

Devon Conway

Sarfaraz Khan

Gus Atkinson

Rachin Ravindra

Liam Livingstone

Wiaan Mulder

Deepak Hooda

KS Bharat

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Jonny Bairstow

Jamie Smith

Matt Henry

Akash Deep

Shivam Mavi

Gerald Coetzee

Spencer Johnson

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rahul Chahar

Maheesh Theekshana

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Atharva Taide

Anmolpreet Singh

Abhinav Tejrana

Abhinav Manohar

Yash Dhull

Aarya Desai

Vijay Shankar

Rajvardhan Hangar

Mahipal Lomror

Eden Apple Tom

Tanush Kotian

Sanvir Singh

Ruchit Ahir

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Vansh Bedi

Tushar Raheja

Raj Limbani

Simarjeet Singh

Akash Madhwal

Shivam Shukla

Wahidullah Zadran

Karn Sharma

Kumar Kartikeya

It must be noted that since the IPL 2026 Auction hasn't concluded, there will be additions to this list.

Additionally, since some unsold players will return in the auction at a later stage today, there might also be some ommissions from the list later on.

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Signings

Here is a look at the top 5 most expensive signings from today's IPL Mini Auction:

1) Cameron Green (Australia) - 25.20 Crore (KKR)

2) Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka) - Rs 18.00 Crore (KKR)

3) Kartik Sharma (India) - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)

4) Prashant Veer (India) - Rs 14.20 Crore (CSK)

5) Auqib Dar (India) - Rs 8.40 Crore (DC)

Again, since the auction hasn't concluded as of this writing, there might be a few changes in this list as well, but that remains to be seen.