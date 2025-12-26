Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLBCCI Hasn't Raised Umpires' Salaries In 7 Years - Here's What They Earn Per Match

BCCI Hasn't Raised Umpires' Salaries In 7 Years - Here's What They Earn Per Match

BCCI umpires are grouped into four categories - A+, A, B, and C - similar to the grading system used for centrally contracted players.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has substantially raised player salaries in recent years across all levels - international and domestic, men’s and women’s cricket alike.

These moves to improve player earnings have drawn praise not only from Indian cricketers but also from players and experts worldwide. However, the same cannot be said for match officials, as the salaries of BCCI umpires have remained unchanged for the last seven years.

A recent report has highlighted that BCCI currently operates with a pool of 186 umpires, classified into four different categories.

How Many Umpires Does  BCCI Have and How Much Do They Earn?

According to a Cricbuzz report, BCCI umpires are grouped into four categories - A+, A, B, and C - similar to the grading system used for centrally contracted players. The distribution currently stands at nine umpires in A+, 20 in A, 58 in B, and 99 in C.

In terms of match fees, umpires in the A+ and A categories are paid ₹40,000 per day, while those in the B and C categories receive ₹30,000 per day. Notably, these rates have remained static for the past seven years.

Umpires Committee’s Recommendation to BCCI

The report further revealed that the BCCI’s Umpires Committee has recommended a revamp of the existing pay structure.

The proposal suggests reducing the four-category system to just two categories and implementing a uniform daily fee of ₹40,000 for all umpires. While this recommendation was presented to the BCCI Apex Council, the board has deferred a decision for now and opted to form a separate committee, which is expected to submit its findings at the next Apex Council meeting.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Season Gets Underway

With the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently concluded, the Indian domestic calendar has now moved on to the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Once the tournament wraps up, the second phase of the Ranji Trophy will begin.

Alongside this, the domestic schedule also includes Senior Women’s One-Day and T20 competitions, as well as several junior-level tournaments. All these matches are officiated by the same group of 186 BCCI-appointed umpires.

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy BCCI BCCI Umpires Salaries SMAT 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended
India
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra News: Chemical Factory Fire Triggers Panic in Mumbai, Firefighters Rush to Control Blaze
Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget