Axar Patel Likely To Lose IPL 2026 Captaincy, Strong Contender In Race

HomeSportsIPLAxar Patel Likely To Lose IPL 2026 Captaincy, Strong Contender In Race

Delhi Capitals had a mixed campaign in IPL 2025. After winning six of their first eight matches, their form dipped badly in the second half.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
The buzz around the Asia Cup 2025 is high, with eight teams set to battle it out in the UAE from September 9.

India has already announced its squad, and among the key players is all-rounder Axar Patel. However, even before the tournament begins, a big update has surfaced about his future in the IPL.

Reports suggest that Delhi Capitals are likely to strip Axar of captaincy ahead of IPL 2026, allowing him to focus only on his role as a player.

According to Vaibhav Bhola of News 24, the franchise is almost certain to appoint a new skipper for the upcoming season.

Delhi had a mixed campaign in IPL 2025. After winning six of their first eight matches, their form dipped badly in the second half. They finished the season at 5th place with seven wins, six defeats, and one washed-out match, narrowly missing the playoffs.

Axar’s personal performance was also below expectations—he managed just 263 runs in 12 games with no half-centuries and picked up only five wickets, struggling due to a finger injury.

Now the big question: Who will lead Delhi Capitals in 2026? Insiders reveal three strong contenders—KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Tristan Stubbs. Rahul was Delhi’s first choice even last season but had declined the offer.

Axar Patel's IPL career

Axar Patel has established himself as a reliable all-rounder in the Indian Premier League. Over 162 IPL matches, he has accumulated 1,916 runs, featuring three half-centuries and a top score of 66, with a strike rate of 133.99.

With the ball, Axar has taken 128 wickets, boasting a bowling average of 31.61 and an economy rate around 7.35.

Since joining Delhi Capitals in 2019, he has been a crucial player—offering both stability in the middle order and consistent breakthroughs with his spin.

Bought for ₹14 crore in the mega auction, Rahul brings leadership experience, having captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in 64 matches, winning 31 of them. He has also led Team India across formats, making him a prime candidate for the captaincy.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
