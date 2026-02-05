Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsABP Live F1 Pit Stop | 'Not A Beauty Contest': George Russell’s Blunt Warning For Aston Martin’s New Design

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop | 'Not A Beauty Contest': George Russell’s Blunt Warning For Aston Martin’s New Design

The dawn of the 2026 F1 era has arrived with a bang in Barcelona. While Mercedes topped the mileage charts, it was Adrian Newey’s first Aston Martin car that had George Russell staring in awe.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: The dawn of the 2026 Formula 1 season has officially arrived, and with it, the first physical evidence of Adrian Newey’s influence at Aston Martin.

As the grid gathered at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the initial winter test, all eyes gravitated toward the Silverstone-based team’s garage.

After completing his gardening leave from Red Bull, the legendary designer has delivered a car that George Russell describes as the most "standout" interpretation of the new technical regulations.

The Newey Effect

The team utilized Thursday and Friday to put the new machine through its paces, with Fernando Alonso handling a significant portion of the mileage.

While performance data remains closely guarded, the physical geometry of the car has already sent ripples through the paddock. Russell, speaking to a media contingent, noted that the design choices made by the Newey-led technical team were impossible to ignore.

Suspension Innovation

The focal point of the discussion remains the rear of the car. Russell highlighted that the mechanical and aerodynamic packaging around the rear suspension appears significantly more advanced than that of its rivals.

"I think everybody was looking at that rear suspension, and it obviously visually looks very impressive," Russell remarked, acknowledging the complexity of the Aston Martin’s new rear suspension.

Speed Over Aesthetics

Despite the visual flair, Russell maintained a grounded perspective on the competitive order. He emphasized that the "sexiness" of a design is secondary to the stopwatch.

"It's not a competition of how sexy it is. It's a competition of how fast it goes around the track," the Mercedes driver added.

He suggested that the true hierarchy will only be revealed when the field arrives in Melbourne for the season opener.

The paddock now shifts to Bahrain for the first open test, running from February 11 to 13, where the visual "wow factor" of the Aston Martin will be measured against raw lap times.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the true performance of Aston Martin's new car be revealed?

The true competitive order will become clear when the teams arrive in Melbourne for the season opener, with initial tests providing early indications.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso George Russell Barcelona Shakedown F1 2026 Adrian Newey
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget