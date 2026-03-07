‘Kuch Different Bolo’: SKY Dismisses NZ Captain’s Warning With Trademark Mumbai Swag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs NZ: India captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) was in his element during the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Known for his calm demeanor and witty one-liners, the skipper took a cheeky swipe at New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, who had recently echoed Pat Cummins' famous 2023 strategy of "silencing the crowd" at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

When asked about Santner’s comments, SKY didn't hold back, suggesting that the "quiet the stadium" line is becoming a bit of a cliché in world cricket.

"Sab same line chipka rahe hai, kuch different to bolo (Everyone is sticking to the same line, say something different)." — Suryakumar Yadav

"He is World No. 1": SKY Backs Varun Chakravarthy

Despite the "mystery spinner" leaking 64 runs in the semi-final against England, Suryakumar dismissed any notions of panic within the Indian camp. He emphasized that cricket is a team sport and one off-day doesn't define a player of Varun's caliber.

On the Performance: "We are not worried, it's a team sport. We don't think that much, we won the match."

On the Bowler: "He is the World No. 1 bowler, he will do that [win games] for us."

Varun Chakravarthy remains India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, and the captain's staunch defense suggests that the spinner's "mystery" is still India's primary weapon for the final.

Playing XI Updates: Changes on the Cards?

While SKY was protective of his players, he did drop a significant hint that the winning combination from the semi-final might see some tactical tweaks. When pressed on the final lineup, his response was short and cryptic:

"Changes we will see tomorrow." — Suryakumar Yadav

This has fueled rumors that Kuldeep Yadav might replace Varun, or that Rinku Singh could finally get a look-in to bolster the finishing department against New Zealand's disciplined attack.