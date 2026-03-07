Dale Steyn To Label New Zealand 'Chokers' If They Fail To Win Against India - Watch

Dale Steyn suggests that if New Zealand loses to India, they should officially inherit the 'chokers' tag from South Africa. He believes New Zealand's history of falling at final hurdles has reached a breaking point.
IND vs NZ: South African pace legend Dale Steyn has thrown down a provocative gauntlet. In a candid conversation with AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel, Steyn suggested that if New Zealand fails to overcome India this Sunday, they should officially inherit the dreaded "chokers" tag from South Africa. Despite New Zealand’s clinical victory over the Proteas in the semi-final at Eden Gardens, Steyn believes the Kiwis' history of falling at the final hurdle has reached a breaking point. The statement comes amidst the backdrop of India and New Zealand facing each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad.
🚨 DALE STEYN ON NEW ZEALAND "CHOKERS" TAG 🚨— Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) March 7, 2026
Dale Steyn - "Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers. NZ have been in more finals than we have. Please go on to win (2026). Otherwise, I am formally handing over chokers card to you"
What's your take 😅 pic.twitter.com/5kQF3mkI2T
Steyn’s Warning: The "Choker" Card is Ready
Steyn pointed out that while South Africa is often mocked for its knockout failures, New Zealand’s record in recent years is statistically more tragic given how often they reach the summit.
"Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this. Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it's yours." — Dale Steyn said on AB de Villiers' YouTube Channel
He noted that the Black Caps have stumbled in the 2019 ODI World Cup Final, the 2021 T20 World Cup Final, and most recently, the 2025 Champions Trophy Final. Since their 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy win, their only major success remains the 2021 World Test Championship.
India: The Immovable Object?
While Steyn admitted a fondness for the Kiwi side, he was blunt about their chances against a rampant Indian team playing in front of 1.3 lakh home supporters. According to PTI, Following India's thrilling 7-run victory over England in Mumbai, Steyn views the Men in Blue as near-certain champions.
"It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it's possible. I really want them (New Zealand) to win, but do I think they'll beat India? No." — Dale Steyn
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Dale Steyn's provocative suggestion regarding the 'chokers' tag?
Why does Steyn believe New Zealand deserves the 'chokers' tag more than South Africa?
Steyn argues that New Zealand has a statistically more tragic record in recent years, having reached more finals than South Africa. He highlights their losses in the 2019 ODI World Cup Final, 2021 T20 World Cup Final, and 2025 Champions Trophy Final.
What is Dale Steyn's prediction for the New Zealand vs. India match?
Steyn, while fond of the New Zealand team, does not think they will beat India. He believes it would take a 'monumental choke' from India for that to happen, and he views India as near-certain champions.
What major success has New Zealand achieved recently according to the article?
Since their 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy win, New Zealand's only major success mentioned is the 2021 World Test Championship.