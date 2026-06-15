FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden Unleash Attacking Masterclass, Crush Tunisia 5-1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sweden defeated Tunisia 5-1 in a high-scoring World Cup match.

Yasin Ayari and Alexander Isak scored, giving Sweden early lead.

Gyokeres, Svanberg, and Ayari’s second sealed commanding victory.

Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup: Sweden produced one of the most impressive displays of FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, defeating Tunisia 5-1 in a high-scoring Group F encounter at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico. Led by standout performances from Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, the Scandinavian side overwhelmed their opponents and strengthened their early position in the group standings. The victory also contributed to a remarkable day of attacking football at the tournament.

Following Germany's seven-goal haul earlier in the day, Monday's fixtures produced a combined 19 goals, making it one of the most prolific matchdays in World Cup history.

Ayari And Isak Put Sweden In Command

Sweden wasted little time asserting themselves and struck first inside the opening ten minutes. A defensive lapse by Tunisia allowed Yasin Ayari to seize possession, and the midfielder responded with a stunning effort from outside the penalty area to hand his side the lead.

The pressure continued to build as Sweden controlled possession and repeatedly threatened the Tunisian defence. Their second goal arrived around the half-hour mark following a swift attacking move.

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Alexander Isak surged forward from the left flank, cut inside and fired a shot that found its way past goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh despite the keeper getting a hand on the effort.

Although Sweden appeared firmly in control, Tunisia managed to breathe life back into the contest shortly before halftime. Omar Rekik rose to meet a pinpoint delivery from Hannibal Mejbri and guided a header into the net, registering his first international goal and reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Sweden Dominate After Break

Any hopes of a Tunisian comeback quickly disappeared after the restart. Sweden restored their two-goal cushion in the 59th minute after capitalising on another defensive mistake.

Alexander Isak dispossessed Ellyes Skhiri near the edge of the area and quickly released Viktor Gyokeres, who made no mistake with the finish.

The goals continued to flow as substitute Mattias Svanberg added a fourth. Initially flagged offside, the strike was eventually awarded after a VAR review confirmed he had timed his run perfectly.

There was still time for Ayari to provide the final flourish. The midfielder capped an outstanding individual performance by unleashing another superb strike from distance, sealing a comprehensive 5-1 triumph for Sweden.