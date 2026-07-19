'Leo Will...': Mbappe Makes Big Messi Prediction Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mbappe predicts Lionel Messi will score in FIFA World Cup final.

Mbappe extended his Golden Boot lead to 10 goals.

Messi plays third World Cup final, eyeing second championship.

Mbappe Messi Remark FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe may have taken the upper hand in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, but the France superstar is convinced Lionel Messi will once again deliver when it matters most. Following France's thrilling defeat to England in the third-place playoff, Mbappe had nothing but praise for the Argentina captain ahead of the side's World Cup final clash against Spain. Speaking after the match, the French forward told Fox Sports:

"Leo scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score for sure,"

Mbappe Extends Golden Boot Advantage

Although France missed out on a third-place finish after a dramatic 6-4 loss to England, Mbappe still enjoyed a memorable individual outing.

The Real Madrid forward found the net twice, taking his tournament tally to 10 goals while also registering four assists.

Read More: Spain Star Raises Refereeing Concerns Before Argentina Face-Off In FIFA World Cup Final

Those numbers have pushed him ahead of Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, with the Argentina skipper entering the final on eight goals and four assists.

Mbappe also reached another significant milestone during the contest, moving past one of Messi's FIFA World Cup scoring achievements and further strengthening his remarkable record on football's biggest stage.

Messi Chasing History Once Again

Argentina now stand one victory away from defending the FIFA World Cup title they won in Qatar four years ago.

Lionel Scaloni's side booked their place in the final after producing another trademark comeback to eliminate England in the semi-finals.

For Messi, Sunday's showdown against Spain offers more than just another shot at lifting the trophy.

The 39-year-old is preparing for his third FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the championship match in 2014 and 2022.

Victory would not only make Argentina back-to-back world champions but also add another extraordinary chapter to Messi's legendary international career.