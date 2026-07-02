Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senegal built a two-goal lead early in FIFA World Cup match.

Belgium equalized, forcing the match into extra time.

Youri Tielemans scored penalty in extra time for win.

BEL vs SEN FIFA World Cup: Belgium produced one of the most remarkable turnarounds of FIFA World Cup 2026, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in an unforgettable Round of 32 clash. Youri Tielemans emerged as the hero, securing a brace into stoppage time of extra time to send the Red Devils into the Round of 16 and leave Senegal devastated. With elimination staring them in the face for most of the contest, Belgium refused to surrender and completed an extraordinary escape that will be remembered as one of the tournament's defining matches.

Senegal Dominate Early, Build Two-Goal Cushion

The African side made an aggressive start, stretching Belgium's defence with relentless attacks down both flanks. Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye repeatedly caused problems, while Ismaila Sarr came agonisingly close to opening the scoring after striking the post before missing the rebound.

The breakthrough soon arrived. Mane delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area where Sarr's effort forced another save, but Habib Diarra reacted quickest to slot home the rebound and give Senegal a deserved lead.

The pressure continued after the restart and Senegal doubled their advantage through Sarr. Moussa Niakhate's perfectly weighted long pass split Belgium's defence, allowing the forward to control brilliantly before finishing beyond Thibaut Courtois.

At 2-0, Belgium appeared to be heading for a shock exit.

Tielemans Leads Stunning Fightback

Just when the contest looked over, Belgium found fresh life through their substitutes. Thomas Meunier and Romelu Lukaku combined to pull one goal back, shifting the momentum in Belgium's favour.

Minutes later, Tielemans arrived inside the penalty area to head home Leandro Trossard's inviting delivery, completing the comeback and forcing the tie into extra time.

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Both sides searched for a decisive goal, but penalties looked inevitable until the final moments.

A VAR review awarded Belgium a dramatic spot-kick after Tielemans was brought down inside the box.

The midfielder stepped up under immense pressure and confidently buried the penalty, completing an astonishing turnaround that sparked wild celebrations among the Belgian players and supporters.

Belgium now remain in Seattle, where they will face either hosts USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16 on July 6. Senegal, meanwhile, bow out after producing a spirited display that deserved far more than the heartbreaking ending they ultimately endured.