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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's Heroics Rescue England! Comeback Win Ends DR Congo's Dream Run

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane's Heroics Rescue England! Comeback Win Ends DR Congo's Dream Run

Harry Kane struck twice as England fought back from an early deficit to beat DR Congo 2-1, sealing a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 against Mexico.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DR Congo stunned England, scoring early through Brian Cipenga.
  • England struggled, then Kane equalized with 15 minutes remaining.
  • Harry Kane secured victory, completing England's 2-1 comeback win.

England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup: England recovered from an early setback to book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, defeating DR Congo 2-1 in a dramatic knockout clash in Atlanta. Harry Kane delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice in the closing stages to overturn the deficit and keep England's campaign alive. Thomas Tuchel's side will now face tournament co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 at the Mexico City Stadium on July 5. The victory also ended a long-standing unwanted record, as England claimed their first-ever win after trailing at half-time in the tournament.

DR Congo Shock England With Dream Start

Making their first appearance in a World Cup knockout fixture, DR Congo stunned England inside the opening 10 minutes. Chancel Mbemba helped the ball on from a cross-field delivery, finding Brian Cipenga unmarked inside the penalty area.

The winger made no mistake, drilling a low finish past Jordan Pickford for his maiden international goal.

Read More: Serena Williams In Race Against Time For Doubles Following Fresh Knee Injury

England gradually settled after the early blow and created several opportunities before the interval. Jude Bellingham twice came close with headers, but goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi produced outstanding saves to deny him.

Marcus Rashford also threatened after clever work from Noni Madueke, only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make a crucial goal-line clearance. Kane himself was denied from close range just before the break as Mpasi continued his impressive display.

At the other end, DR Congo nearly doubled their advantage when Yoane Wissa struck the post following another dangerous attack.

Kane Inspires England Turnaround

Tuchel reshuffled his attack after the interval, introducing fresh legs on the wings in search of an equaliser. The move paid immediate dividends.

Substitute Anthony Gordon delivered a pinpoint cross into the area, where Kane rose highest to power home the leveller with just 15 minutes remaining.

With momentum firmly behind them, England continued to push forward, and Kane completed the turnaround moments later. The striker shrugged off his marker before firing a powerful strike beyond Mpasi to seal the comeback victory.

The win preserved England's unbeaten World Cup record against African opposition and ensured their tournament journey continues. For DR Congo, the defeat marked the end of a spirited campaign, but their historic run to the knockout stage and fearless display against one of Europe's heavyweights earned widespread admiration.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did England win their match against DR Congo?

Yes, England defeated DR Congo 2-1 in a dramatic knockout clash. This victory secured their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Who scored England's goals in the match?

Harry Kane delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice in the closing stages. His two goals helped overturn the deficit and secure the win.

Who will England play next in the FIFA World Cup?

England will now face tournament co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16. The match is scheduled for July 5 at the Mexico City Stadium.

Did England set any new records with this victory?

Yes, the victory ended a long-standing unwanted record. England claimed their first-ever win after trailing at half-time in the tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup Harry Kane FIFA World CUp 2026
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