WATCH: Rodri Lands In Barcelona, Vows To Chase Champions League

Rodri Lands In Barcelona: Rodri arrived in Barcelona, closing in on a high-profile transfer to the Catalan club. The Spain international touched down at Barcelona's El Prat airport ahead of his scheduled medical, which is the final major step before the €76.5 million deal can be completed. The 30-year-old midfielder was greeted by reporters after landing and made it clear how much the move means to him, describing a switch to FC Barcelona as "a dream come true."

Rodri Excited For New Barcelona Chapter

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Speaking at the airport, Rodri said the last few days had been demanding but expressed his delight at finally reaching an agreement.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's been an intense few days, but I'm glad everything is sorted out."

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"Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me. I'm really looking forward to being with my teammates, most of whom I already know from the national team, so now it's time to work hard and give my best."

"We're going for the Champions League, we're going for everything that comes our way," he added.

Rodri is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday. Assuming there are no issues, Barcelona could officially confirm the signing later that day.

Barcelona Beat Competition For Rodri

The move brings an end to growing speculation surrounding Rodri's future at Manchester City.

The midfielder had entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and attracted interest from both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Blaurgrana, reportedly, attempted to secure his services with an offer worth around €50 million initially, but Manchester City rejected the proposal last week.

The Spanish club then returned with an improved bid before negotiations finally reached a breakthrough on Sunday, paving the way for Rodri to make the move to LaLiga.