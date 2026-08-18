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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Rodri Lands In Barcelona, Vows To Chase Champions League

WATCH: Rodri Lands In Barcelona, Vows To Chase Champions League

Rodri has arrived in Barcelona as part of his much-awaited transfer from Manchester City, with a medical scheduled before the midfielder completes his move.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Rodri Lands In Barcelona: Rodri arrived in Barcelona, closing in on a high-profile transfer to the Catalan club. The Spain international touched down at Barcelona's El Prat airport ahead of his scheduled medical, which is the final major step before the €76.5 million deal can be completed. The 30-year-old midfielder was greeted by reporters after landing and made it clear how much the move means to him, describing a switch to FC Barcelona as "a dream come true."

Rodri Excited For New Barcelona Chapter

 
 
 
 
 
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Speaking at the airport, Rodri said the last few days had been demanding but expressed his delight at finally reaching an agreement.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's been an intense few days, but I'm glad everything is sorted out."

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"Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me. I'm really looking forward to being with my teammates, most of whom I already know from the national team, so now it's time to work hard and give my best."

"We're going for the Champions League, we're going for everything that comes our way," he added.

Rodri is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday. Assuming there are no issues, Barcelona could officially confirm the signing later that day.

Barcelona Beat Competition For Rodri

The move brings an end to growing speculation surrounding Rodri's future at Manchester City.

The midfielder had entered the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and attracted interest from both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Blaurgrana, reportedly, attempted to secure his services with an offer worth around €50 million initially, but Manchester City rejected the proposal last week.

The Spanish club then returned with an improved bid before negotiations finally reached a breakthrough on Sunday, paving the way for Rodri to make the move to LaLiga.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rodri's current status regarding his transfer to Barcelona?

Rodri has arrived in Barcelona for his scheduled medical. This is the final major step before his €76.5 million transfer to the Catalan club can be completed.

What is the value of Rodri's transfer deal to FC Barcelona?

The transfer deal for Rodri to FC Barcelona is valued at €76.5 million. This high-profile move marks a significant acquisition for the Catalan club.

How did Rodri describe his move to FC Barcelona?

Rodri described joining FC Barcelona as 'a dream come true.' He also expressed his happiness that everything is sorted out after intense days.

When is Rodri expected to finalize his move to Barcelona?

Rodri is expected to undergo his medical on Tuesday. Assuming there are no issues, Barcelona could officially confirm the signing later that day.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Real Madrid FIFA World Cup Rodri
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