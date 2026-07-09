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English NewsSportsFootballParaguay Senator Calls Kylian Mbappe 'Son Of A B****' As Feud Escalates

Paraguay Senator Calls Kylian Mbappe 'Son Of A B****' As Feud Escalates

Paraguayan Senator Amarilla sparked outrage by calling French star Kylian Mbappé a "son of a b****" on the Senate floor, escalating a bitter feud sparked by an alleged post-match handshake snub.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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  • French coach Deschamps stated Mbappé remains focused on the World Cup.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: An intense off-the-field controversy has erupted between Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla and French football star Kylian Mbappé. The dispute, which began after a highly competitive FIFA World Cup match between France and Paraguay, has quickly escalated into a bitter war of words. The tension reached an all-time low this Wednesday when Senator Amarilla launched a fierce verbal attack against the French striker directly from the Paraguayan Senate floor.

Spark of the Controversy

The friction between the two public figures started right after the final whistle of France's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay. According to Senator Amarilla, Mbappé showed a massive lack of sportsmanship and humility at the end of the match.

She focused her anger on a specific moment involving Paraguay's young goalkeeper, Orlando Gill. Amarilla explained that Gill was a young player experiencing the grand stage of a World Cup and playing in Europe for the very first time. Following standard post-match etiquette, Gill extended his hand to Mbappé out of respect. However, the French striker reportedly refused to shake the goalkeeper's hand and instead shouted directly in his face.

Escalation on the Senate Floor

The situation grew significantly worse after Mbappé reportedly fired back at the politician, calling her a "despicable woman and unworthy of her office." Angered by the response, Senator Amarilla used her platform in the Senate to retaliate, openly calling the French forward a "son of a b****."

During her speech, Amarilla strongly criticized Mbappé's behavior, stating that his actions did not reflect the true spirit of France. She argued that France is defined by its immense cultural, artistic, and democratic legacy citing historic thinkers, writers, and human rights milestones like Rousseau, Descartes, Montesquieu, Victor Hugo, Simone de Beauvoir, and the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. She firmly stated that she refuses to let the legacy of a great nation be reduced to the actions of Mbappé. Furthermore, the senator, who belongs to the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, claimed that serious racist insults were made against her country following Paraguay's defeat.

Threats of Legal Action

Before her fiery Senate speech, Amarilla had already taken to social media to warn Mbappé. In an open letter posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she demanded a public apology from the striker and warned him of serious consequences if he refused.

To emphasize her point, she brought up the infamous case of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, who was arrested and jailed in Paraguay in March 2020 over a passport issue. Warning Mbappé not to underestimate her, she claimed she has strong legal grounds to sue him for gender violence and political violence against women.

French Camp Responds

Despite the heavy media storm and aggressive threats coming from Paraguay, the French national team appears to be completely unfazed.

When questioned about the ongoing drama ahead of France's crucial World Cup quarter-final match against Morocco, head coach Didier Deschamps brushed off the controversy. Deschamps reassured fans and reporters that Mbappé is in a great place mentally, completely focused on the tournament, and fully prepared for their next big game on the pitch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the French team responded to the controversy involving Mbappé?

French head coach Didier Deschamps has brushed off the controversy, stating that Mbappé is mentally focused on the World Cup and fully prepared for their upcoming quarter-final match.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappé FIFA World CUp 2026 Celeste Amarilla Sports Controversy
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