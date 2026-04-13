The Indian government is officially pushing for Formula 1 to return to the global racing calendar by 2027. The first race is anticipated to be held at the Buddh International Circuit.
F1 In India: Government Confirms Active Bid For Sports' Return In 2027 Calendar
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: 'There will be an F1 race in India in 2027' Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is pushing for a Formula 1 return to the Buddh International Circuit by 2027.
- India eyes Formula 1 return by 2027.
- Buddh International Circuit will host the race.
- Adani Group nearing track acquisition, supports revival.
- Government addresses tax issues for financial viability.
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: The fast world of Formula 1 is racing back toward Indian shores as the central government works to bring the Grand Prix back to Greater Noida. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed today that India is officially pushing for a return to the global racing calendar by 2027. The move aims to restart the engines at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), a venue that has remained largely silent since the last race in 2013.
The Official Promise
Speaking on the roadmap for the sport's revival, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya provided a clear commitment to the project.
"There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at Buddh International Circuit," Mandaviya stated during an interaction with the media.
The Minister also revealed that the government will take an active role in resolving the tax disputes that forced the sport out of the country over a decade ago.
He noted that it would take another six months to work out the specific modalities to ensure the venture is financially viable for international organisers.
Adani Enters the Fast Lane
A major factor in this revival is the Adani Group, which is in the final stages of acquiring the debt-ridden Jaypee Group’s assets, including the racing track.
Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, has expressed personal enthusiasm for the project, stating that India has the potential to become a global benchmark for such high-profile events.
The conglomerate’s involvement provides the financial muscle required to upgrade the facility and negotiate with Liberty Media, the global owners of Formula 1.
While international sources suggest a 2027 start is ambitious, the Indian government remains optimistic, citing the country's growing status as a safe and stable venue for world-class sport.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Formula 1 expected to return to India?
Who is involved in bringing Formula 1 back to India?
The central government and the Adani Group are key players in this revival. The Adani Group is in the process of acquiring assets, including the racing track, from the Jaypee Group.
What role is the government playing in the F1 return?
The Sports Minister has confirmed the government's commitment and stated that they will actively resolve tax disputes that previously led to the sport's exit from India. They are also working on financial viability.