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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: GT Director 'Shuts Down' Harsha Bhogle On Live TV During LSG vs GT Match

WATCH: GT Director 'Shuts Down' Harsha Bhogle On Live TV During LSG vs GT Match

LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: Vikram Solanki, GT's Director of Cricket, dodged a compliment by Harsha Bhogle, expressing that they should talk about players out there on the field.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhogle's personal comment to Solanki met professional redirection.
  • Solanki requested focus remain on cricket and players.
  • Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle respected the firm boundary.
  • Social media debated the commentator-director exchange.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2026: The high pressure environment of the Indian Premier League often produces moments of tension, but a recent sideline exchange between veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle and Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki has sparked significant conversation online. During the ongoing fixture between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, an attempt at lighthearted banter by Bhogle was met with a blunt dismissal from the former England international.

The interaction, which took place while Solanki was stationed in the dugout, quickly shifted from a personal observation to a firm boundary regarding professional conduct on live television.

The Awkward Premise

The exchange began when Bhogle attempted to compliment Solanki on his physical appearance while referencing a milestone birthday. The commentator suggested that he had heard Solanki recently celebrated his fiftieth birthday, a claim he followed by noting that the Director of Cricket looked "trim and young."

While intended as a compliment, the remark appeared to catch Solanki off guard. Rather than engaging in the personal banter, Solanki immediately redirected the conversation toward the match at hand.

A Firm Professional Rebuttal

Solanki’s response was immediate and noticeably sharp, signalling his preference to keep the broadcast focused on the technical aspects of the game.

"I'll tell you what, Harsha, you're having a couple of opportunities to make sure you're raising a couple of points on my behalf," Solanki remarked. "How about we stick to the cricket and talk about the guys that are out there?"

The rebuttal left Bhogle in a visible state of professional retreat. The veteran broadcaster, known for his fluid and descriptive style, quickly conceded to the request. "We will indeed. We will indeed," Bhogle replied before thanking Solanki for his time and ending the segment.

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Social Media Reaction

The video of the exchange has since gained traction on social media, with fans divided on the interaction. While some viewers felt Bhogle was merely trying to humanise the broadcast, others expressed their criticism, saying, 'Aur kuch ata kahan hai issey English bolne ke ilava. 0 contribution in commentary. Waiting for the day he retires. Please retire harsha bhogle'


WATCH: GT Director 'Shuts Down' Harsha Bhogle On Live TV During LSG vs GT Match

As the Gujarat Titans look to maintain their consistency in the 2026 season, it is clear that their leadership remains strictly focused on the performance of the players on the field rather than personal milestones off it.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Harsha Bhogle and Vikram Solanki?

Harsha Bhogle attempted a personal compliment about Vikram Solanki's birthday. Solanki, however, quickly redirected the conversation back to the cricket match.

What was Harsha Bhogle's comment to Vikram Solanki?

Bhogle complimented Solanki on his appearance, noting he looked 'trim and young' and mentioning he heard Solanki had a recent 50th birthday.

How did Vikram Solanki respond to Harsha Bhogle's comment?

Solanki firmly stated his preference to stick to cricket-related discussions and talked about the players on the field instead.

What was the social media reaction to the interaction?

Fans are divided, with some finding Bhogle's attempt humanizing and others criticizing his commentary and suggesting retirement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harsha Bhogle IPL 2026 LSG Vs GT LIVE LSG Vs GT
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