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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Bromance Steals The Spotlight At Wankhede - WATCH

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Bromance Steals The Spotlight At Wankhede - WATCH

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming laugh during the IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. Watch the viral moment here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a laugh before MI vs RCB match.
  • The candid interaction was captured and widely shared on social media.
  • Fans celebrated the 'Ro-Ko' bromance, showing respect beyond rivalries.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: While the scoreboard at the Wankhede Stadium pointed to a high stakes battle between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the most discussed moment of the evening occurred before a single run was scored. As the players took their positions for the start of the first innings, a candid interaction between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reminded spectators that some bonds in Indian cricket transcend the fierce rivalries of the IPL.

The exchange, captured by eagle-eyed cameras and quickly shared across social media, provided a rare glimpse into the personal relationship between the two icons of the modern game.

A Shared Laugh Before the Storm

The moment unfolded as Virat Kohli was walking out to open the batting for the defending champions. As he made his way toward the middle, he noticed Rohit Sharma adjusting his gear behind him.

Rather than maintaining the usual pre-match intensity, Kohli stopped in his tracks and circled back to his long time national teammate.

WATCH THE RO-KO MOMENT HERE

The two were seen engaging in a brief but animated conversation that ended with both players breaking into a genuine, lighthearted laugh.

For a brief few seconds, the pressure of the packed stadium and the weight of their respective franchise goals seemed to vanish.

Fans React to the Iconic Duo

The video of the interaction has quickly become the "moment of the day" for fans who have long debated the dynamic between the two stars. In an era where every movement is scrutinised, the sight of the pair sharing a private joke in the middle of a live broadcast served as a powerful image of camaraderie.

Cricket enthusiasts on X and Instagram have been quick to celebrate the "Ro-Ko" bromance, noting that despite wearing different colours, the respect between the two remains a cornerstone of the sport.

The interaction set a positive tone for what turned out to be a competitive evening of cricket.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the most discussed moment of the MI vs RCB match?

The most discussed moment was a candid interaction between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma before the match started, where they shared a laugh.

When did the interaction between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma happen?

It happened as Virat Kohli was walking out to open the batting for his team, and he noticed Rohit Sharma behind him.

How did fans react to the moment between Kohli and Sharma?

Fans celebrated the 'Ro-Ko' bromance on social media, seeing it as a powerful image of camaraderie and respect between the two players.

What did the interaction between Kohli and Sharma highlight?

It highlighted that personal bonds in cricket can transcend fierce IPL rivalries, showing the respect between the two stars.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli MI Vs RCB MI Vs RCB Live ROHIT SHARMA IPL 2026 Ro-ko
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