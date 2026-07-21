Will Washington Sundar Play In Tests Against Sri Lanka? Check Latest Injury Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sundar's absence creates spin challenge; Jadeja, Bumrah return.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar is in a tight race against time as he works to regain full fitness ahead of India's upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. With the national selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, preparing to finalise the squad, the team management is awaiting final medical clearance before deciding on the 26-year-old’s inclusion.

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Selection Dilemma And Medical Updates

The Indian selection committee held informal discussions during the recent England tour, but formal squad selection remains on hold pending clarity on Washington Sundar's health. Sundar is set to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for scans and a full medical assessment.

He sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI against England in Cardiff, which ruled him out of the series decider at Lord's. Even if scans indicate a minor pull or a Grade 1 strain, medical specialists suggest he will require at least two weeks to achieve complete match fitness, creating a very tight recovery window.

Crucial WTC Series Under Shubman Gill

Led by Shubman Gill, Team India will kick off the second half of their 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) campaign at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, August 15. Currently sitting fifth in the nine-team WTC standings, India face a tough task and must win at least seven of their remaining nine Test matches to secure a spot in the WTC final. Following a disappointing home series defeat to South Africa, securing a dominant win in Sri Lanka is a high priority.

Spin Tactics And Squad Adjustments

Sundar’s potential absence poses a tactical concern given his strong recent form highlighted by an unbeaten 52 off 63 balls and an economical spell of 1/13 in the first ODI against England. Traditional subcontinent pitch conditions at Galle usually favour spin, and India may deploy up to four frontline spinners in their playing XI. Young spinners Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar have been added to the red-ball setup as additional options.

To help players adapt, the team management has arranged a four-day warm-up match in Sri Lanka before the opening Test. Additionally, senior stars Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are set to return to the squad. Bumrah, who missed the third ODI at Lord's due to minor fielding-induced swelling, is expected to be fully fit in time for the series opener.