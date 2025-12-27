Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Looking Back 2025: International Cricketers The World Lost This Year

Among the most notable losses was Dilip Doshi, the elegant Indian left-arm spinner who represented India in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The cricketing world mourned the loss of numerous former international players in 2025, marking a somber end to what was otherwise an eventful year for the sport.

From celebrated legends who once lit up the international stage to lesser-known faces who contributed to the game’s rich history, a total of 27 former cricketers passed away during the year, leaving behind legacies that will be fondly remembered by fans and the cricket community alike.

Known for his accuracy and guile, Doshi played a key role in Indian cricket during the late 1970s and early 1980s. His death was widely mourned as a significant loss to Indian cricket.

Syed Abid Ali, another respected Indian all-rounder, also passed away. Abid Ali featured in 29 Tests and five ODIs for India, bringing versatility and resilience to the team during his playing days.

From Australia, the cricket world bid farewell to Bob Simpson, one of the country’s finest batsmen and captains, whose illustrious career spanned 62 Tests. Simpson’s contributions to Australian cricket, both as a player and later as a coach, left an enduring impact.

England lost one of its own greats as Robin Smith, the fearless top-order batsman, passed away at the age of 62. Smith was renowned for his elegance and strength against pace, scoring 13 Test centuries and remaining a cherished figure among England’s batting legends.

The list of departed players from around the world included former West Indies all-rounder Bernard Julien, Sri Lankan stalwart Somachandra De Silva, and venerable figures like Keith Stackpole and Barry Knight from England, who made their marks in cricket history with memorable performances. 

Other countries also saw the loss of former icons and contributors to the sport. Wazir Mohammad of Pakistan, one of the pioneers of early Pakistani cricket, passed away at the remarkable age of 95, while South African cricket remembered the careers of Buster Farrer and Godfrey Lawrence. 

In addition to these celebrated names, the year also saw the passing of many others who may not have played at the highest level but were nonetheless significant in domestic and regional cricket circuits.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Cricket News Cricket Year Ender 2025 Dilip Doshi
