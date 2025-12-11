Yashasvi Jaiswal Names 'Dhurandhar', 'Bahubali' And 'Saiyaara' In Team India

During a fun interview with Aaj Tak, Yashasvi Jaiswal was asked to match Team India players with Bollywood movie titles, and his answers left everyone smiling.

When questioned about the most hardworking cricketer, many would expect Virat Kohli, but Yashasvi surprised fans with his choices. He labeled Kohli as "Saiyaara" and Yuzvendra Chahal as "Baahubali."

Rohit Sharma - Team India's "Dhurandhar"

Yashasvi named Rohit Sharma the "Dhurandhar" of the Indian team, highlighting his experience and leadership. For the role of Baahubali, symbolizing strength, he chose leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Virat Kohli - "Saiyaara"

The term Saiyaara, meaning a lover, was assigned to Virat Kohli. Yashasvi also described Hardik Pandya as "Dabangg", reflecting his fearless nature. On generosity, he picked Kohli and KL Rahul, saying that when both are around, there's no need to worry.

Youthful Fun & Other Players

For the title "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", Yashasvi humorously nominated himself, saying he is currently enjoying his youth, which drew laughter from the audience. He also named Kuldeep Yadav as the laziest player in the team.

Most Hardworking Player - Shubman Gill

Contrary to expectations, Yashasvi picked Shubman Gill as the most hardworking member of Team India. He praised Gill’s discipline, rigorous fitness routine, and dedication to training, diet, and skill development, adding, “I enjoy watching them and playing alongside them. They are amazing people.”

Yashasvi’s candid and humorous takes gave fans an entertaining glimpse into the personalities and dynamics within Team India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's form vs SA - so far...

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a challenging Test series against South Africa in November 2025, managing just 83 runs across four innings, averaging 20.75. Despite the struggle in the longest format, he bounced back brilliantly in the following ODI series, where he scored his maiden international century, an unbeaten 116, guiding India to victory in the series-deciding match.

Jaiswal’s Scores in India vs South Africa ODI Series

1st ODI: 18 runs

2nd ODI: 22 runs

3rd ODI: 116* (not out) - this century made him the sixth Indian to score hundreds in all three international formats

Current T20I Series

India is now competing in a three-match T20I series against South Africa in December 2025. Jaiswal starred in the first T20I, scoring 74 runs to help India register a commanding win. The second T20I is set to take place later today, December 11, 2025, and fans are eager to see if Jaiswal continues his fine form.