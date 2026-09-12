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English NewsSportsCricketWTC Points Table Updated After England’s 3-0 Test Sweep Over Pakistan

WTC Points Table Updated After England’s 3-0 Test Sweep Over Pakistan

England’s 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan boosted their WTC win percentage to 38.54, while Pakistan’s slipped to 14.81 as both teams retained their positions.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England completed 3-0 sweep, improving WTC win percentage.
  • Despite dominant victory, England remained sixth in WTC standings.
  • Pakistan's win percentage dropped further, remaining last.

WTC Points Table Update: England’s dominant 3-0 Test series victory over Pakistan has brought another update to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. England completed the sweep with an eight-wicket win in the third and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. The victory improved their win percentage to 38.54, but they remained sixth in the current WTC standings. Pakistan, meanwhile, suffered another setback. Already occupying the ninth and final position before the Edgbaston Test, Babar Azam’s side saw their win percentage fall further.

England Stay Sixth Despite 3-0 Series Sweep

England’s success against Pakistan has strengthened their numbers in the championship cycle, but they were unable to move up the WTC table after the latest result.

Here's a look at the complete table as it stands right now:

1) Australia - Matches: 10 Won: 8 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Ded: 0 Points: 96 PCT: 80

2) South Africa - Matches: 4 Won: 3 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Ded: 0 Points: 36 PCT: 75

3) New Zealand - Matches: 6 Won: 4 Lost: 1 Draw: 1 Ded: 0 Points: 52 PCT: 72.22

4) Bangladesh - Matches: 6 Won: 3 Lost: 2 Draw: 1 Ded: 0 Points: 40 PCT: 55.56

5) India - Matches: 11 Won: 5 Lost: 4 Draw: 2 Ded: 0 Points: 68 PCT: 51.52

6) England - Matches: 16 Won: 7 Lost: 8 Draw: 1 Ded: 14 Points: 74 PCT: 38.54

7) Sri Lanka - Matches: 6 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Draw: 3 Ded: 0 Points: 24 PCT: 33.33

8) West Indies - Matches: 12 Won: 2 Lost: 8 Draw: 2 Ded: 2 Points: 30 PCT: 20.83

9) Pakistan - Matches: 9 Won: 2 Lost: 7 Draw: 0 Ded: 8 Points: 16 PCT: 14.81

Also Check || WATCH: Pakistan's Celebrations Cut Short! Joe Root Survives After Delivery Is Declared Illegal

The Three Lions' win at Edgbaston took their overall win percentage to 38.54, reflecting the improvement brought by the clean sweep.

However, the teams above them remain out of reach for now, leaving England in sixth place.

The series result nevertheless provides a significant boost to their WTC campaign. Winning all three Tests against Pakistan has helped England improve their numbers ahead of the remainder of the championship cycle.

Pakistan’s WTC Position Takes Another Hit

Pakistan entered the final Test at the bottom of the standings and leave Edgbaston in the same position.

Their eight-wicket defeat further damaged their win percentage, which slipped to 14.81.

The 3-0 series loss also underlined the difficulty Pakistan have faced in collecting enough victories to improve their position in the WTC race.

The Edgbaston result also brought the latest turbulent chapter in Pakistan cricket to a close.

The series had already been overshadowed by significant changes to the squad and coaching staff, with seven players sent home and the coaching setup reshaped before the third Test.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England's 3-0 series win affect their WTC standings?

England's dominant 3-0 sweep improved their win percentage to 38.54. However, they remained in sixth place in the WTC standings despite the victory.

What is Pakistan's current position in the ICC World Test Championship?

Pakistan remains in the ninth and final position in the WTC standings. Their win percentage further fell to 14.81 after the 3-0 series loss to England.

Did England move up in the WTC table after defeating Pakistan?

No, England did not move up in the WTC table. They stayed in sixth place, even though their win percentage improved to 38.54 after the clean sweep.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan WTC ICC WTC Points Table
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